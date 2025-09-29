Rafael Campos betting profile: Sanderson Farms Championship
1 Min Read
Detailed view of The PGA TOUR flag during the second round of the Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament at Landings Club-Marshwood Course on November 6, 2022 in Savannah, Georgia. (Andrew Wevers/PGA TOUR)
Rafael Campos returns to the Sanderson Farms Championship, set to tee off at The Country Club of Jackson from Oct. 2-5, 2025. Campos looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he missed the cut.
Latest odds for Campos at the Sanderson Farms Championship.
Campos' recent history at the Sanderson Farms Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|MC
|74-67
|-3
|2020
|T61
|72-67-76-71
|-2
At the Sanderson Farms Championship
- In Campos' most recent appearance at the Sanderson Farms Championship, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 3-under.
- Kevin Yu won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 23-under.
Campos' recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Sept. 14, 2025
|Procore Championship
|MC
|78-69
|+3
|--
|Aug. 3, 2025
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|69-69
|-2
|--
|July 27, 2025
|3M Open
|MC
|68-75
|+1
|--
|July 13, 2025
|ISCO Championship
|T50
|71-70-72-71
|+4
|4.823
|July 6, 2025
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|72-74
|+4
|--
|June 29, 2025
|Rocket Classic
|MC
|73-69
|-2
|--
|June 8, 2025
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|65-74
|-1
|--
|May 25, 2025
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|73-75
|+8
|--
|May 18, 2025
|PGA Championship
|T55
|68-73-72-76
|+5
|10.500
|May 11, 2025
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|T45
|71-68-71-70
|-4
|5.911
Campos' recent performances
- Campos' best finish was a tie for 45th at the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic, where he finished with a score of 4-under.
- Campos has an average of -0.469 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.579 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Campos has averaged -0.805 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Campos' Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|151
|-0.424
|-0.469
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|156
|-0.489
|0.357
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|150
|-0.253
|-0.115
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|129
|-0.200
|-0.579
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|163
|-1.367
|-0.805
Campos' advanced stats and rankings
- Campos has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.424 (151st) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 305.5 yards ranks 68th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Campos sports a -0.489 mark that ranks 156th on TOUR. He ranks 161st with a 61.36 percent Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Campos has delivered a -0.200 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 129th on TOUR. Additionally, he ranks 86th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.91.
- Campos ranks 188th in FedExCup Regular Season points with 63 points this season.
All stats in this article are accurate for Campos as of the start of the Sanderson Farms Championship.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.