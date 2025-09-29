PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
40M AGO

Rafael Campos betting profile: Sanderson Farms Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Detailed view of The PGA TOUR flag during the second round of the Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament at Landings Club-Marshwood Course on November 6, 2022 in Savannah, Georgia. (Andrew Wevers/PGA TOUR)

    Rafael Campos returns to the Sanderson Farms Championship, set to tee off at The Country Club of Jackson from Oct. 2-5, 2025. Campos looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he missed the cut.

    Latest odds for Campos at the Sanderson Farms Championship.

    Campos' recent history at the Sanderson Farms Championship

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024MC74-67-3
    2020T6172-67-76-71-2

    At the Sanderson Farms Championship

    • In Campos' most recent appearance at the Sanderson Farms Championship, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 3-under.
    • Kevin Yu won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 23-under.

    Campos' recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Sept. 14, 2025Procore ChampionshipMC78-69+3--
    Aug. 3, 2025Wyndham ChampionshipMC69-69-2--
    July 27, 20253M OpenMC68-75+1--
    July 13, 2025ISCO ChampionshipT5071-70-72-71+44.823
    July 6, 2025John Deere ClassicMC72-74+4--
    June 29, 2025Rocket ClassicMC73-69-2--
    June 8, 2025RBC Canadian OpenMC65-74-1--
    May 25, 2025Charles Schwab ChallengeMC73-75+8--
    May 18, 2025PGA ChampionshipT5568-73-72-76+510.500
    May 11, 2025ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicT4571-68-71-70-45.911

    Campos' recent performances

    • Campos' best finish was a tie for 45th at the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic, where he finished with a score of 4-under.
    • Campos has an average of -0.469 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.579 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Campos has averaged -0.805 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Campos' Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee151-0.424-0.469
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green156-0.4890.357
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green150-0.253-0.115
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting129-0.200-0.579
    Average Strokes Gained: Total163-1.367-0.805

    Campos' advanced stats and rankings

    • Campos has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.424 (151st) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 305.5 yards ranks 68th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Campos sports a -0.489 mark that ranks 156th on TOUR. He ranks 161st with a 61.36 percent Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Campos has delivered a -0.200 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 129th on TOUR. Additionally, he ranks 86th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.91.
    • Campos ranks 188th in FedExCup Regular Season points with 63 points this season.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Campos as of the start of the Sanderson Farms Championship.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

