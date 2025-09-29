Quade Cummins betting profile: Sanderson Farms Championship

Cummins has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.033 (107th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 304.8 yards ranks 76th on TOUR.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Cummins has sported a -0.233 mark that ranks 137th on TOUR. He ranks 105th with a 65.41% Greens in Regulation rate.

On the greens, Cummins has delivered a 0.270 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 33rd on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 41st with a Putts Per Round average of 28.60, and he ranks 113th by breaking par 21.06% of the time.