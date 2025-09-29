Quade Cummins betting profile: Sanderson Farms Championship
1 Min Read
Quade Cummins hits a tee shot on the ninth hole during the second round of the Nationwide Children's Hospital Championship 2025 at Ohio State University Golf Club on September 19, 2025 in Columbus, Ohio. (Mike Mulholland/Getty Images)
Quade Cummins returns to the Sanderson Farms Championship, set to tee off at The Country Club of Jackson from Oct. 2-5, 2025. Cummins looks to improve upon his previous performances at this tournament.
Latest odds for Cummins at the Sanderson Farms Championship.
Cummins' recent history at the Sanderson Farms Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2023
|MC
|71-72
|-1
|2022
|MC
|70-71
|-3
At the Sanderson Farms Championship
- In Cummins' most recent appearance at the Sanderson Farms Championship, in 2023, he missed the cut after posting a score of one-under.
- Kevin Yu won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 23-under.
Cummins' recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|May 5, 2024
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|69-68
|-5
|--
Cummins' recent performances
- Cummins had his best finish at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, where he missed the cut with a score of five-under.
- Cummins has an average of -0.526 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.114 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Cummins has averaged -1.050 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Cummins' Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|107
|-0.033
|-0.526
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|137
|-0.233
|-0.108
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|120
|-0.102
|-0.301
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|33
|0.270
|-0.114
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|114
|-0.097
|-1.050
Cummins' advanced stats and rankings
- Cummins has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.033 (107th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 304.8 yards ranks 76th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Cummins has sported a -0.233 mark that ranks 137th on TOUR. He ranks 105th with a 65.41% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Cummins has delivered a 0.270 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 33rd on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 41st with a Putts Per Round average of 28.60, and he ranks 113th by breaking par 21.06% of the time.
- Cummins ranks 53rd in Bogey Avoidance at 15.05% and has accumulated 217 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 145th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Cummins as of the start of the Sanderson Farms Championship.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.