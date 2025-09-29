Pierceson Coody betting profile: Sanderson Farms Championship
Pierceson Coody hits a tee shot on 2/during the second round of the Nationwide Children's Hospital Championship 2025 at Ohio State University Golf Club on September 19, 2025 in Columbus, Ohio. (Mike Mulholland/Getty Images)
Pierceson Coody returns to the Sanderson Farms Championship, set to tee off at The Country Club of Jackson from Oct. 2-5, 2025. Coody looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he missed the cut.
Coody's recent history at the Sanderson Farms Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|MC
|72-69
|-3
At the Sanderson Farms Championship
- In Coody's most recent appearance at the Sanderson Farms Championship, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 3-under.
- Kevin Yu won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 23-under.
Coody's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Aug. 3, 2025
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|69-75
|+4
|--
|July 27, 2025
|3M Open
|T3
|65-65-67-67
|-20
|133.750
|July 6, 2025
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|79-70
|+7
|--
|May 25, 2025
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|T16
|69-67-69-70
|-5
|48.000
|May 4, 2025
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|T25
|67-70-66-67
|-14
|33.250
|April 27, 2025
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|64-71
|-9
|--
|April 20, 2025
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|T31
|67-71-72-72
|-6
|14.311
|March 30, 2025
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|T52
|68-69-69-69
|-5
|6.125
|March 9, 2025
|Puerto Rico Open
|T40
|66-69-69-72
|-12
|8.711
|March 2, 2025
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|69-69
|-4
|--
Coody's recent performances
- Coody has finished in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the 3M Open, where he finished tied for third with a score of 20-under.
- Coody has an average of 0.496 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.203 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Coody has averaged 0.110 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Coody's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|0.655
|0.496
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-0.206
|-0.204
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-0.203
|-0.386
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|0.178
|0.203
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|0.424
|0.110
Coody's advanced stats and rankings
- Coody has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.655 this season, while his average Driving Distance is 309.5 yards.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Coody sports a -0.206 mark. He has a 68.40% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Coody has delivered a 0.178 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. In addition, he has a Putts Per Round average of 29.31, and he is breaking par 25.17% of the time.
- Coody has accumulated 248 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 139th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Coody as of the start of the Sanderson Farms Championship.
