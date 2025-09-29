PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
46M AGO

Pierceson Coody betting profile: Sanderson Farms Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Pierceson Coody hits a tee shot on 2/during the second round of the Nationwide Children's Hospital Championship 2025 at Ohio State University Golf Club on September 19, 2025 in Columbus, Ohio. (Mike Mulholland/Getty Images)

    Pierceson Coody returns to the Sanderson Farms Championship, set to tee off at The Country Club of Jackson from Oct. 2-5, 2025. Coody looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he missed the cut.

    Latest odds for Coody at the Sanderson Farms Championship.

    Coody's recent history at the Sanderson Farms Championship

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024MC72-69-3

    At the Sanderson Farms Championship

    • In Coody's most recent appearance at the Sanderson Farms Championship, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 3-under.
    • Kevin Yu won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 23-under.

    Coody's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Aug. 3, 2025Wyndham ChampionshipMC69-75+4--
    July 27, 20253M OpenT365-65-67-67-20133.750
    July 6, 2025John Deere ClassicMC79-70+7--
    May 25, 2025Charles Schwab ChallengeT1669-67-69-70-548.000
    May 4, 2025THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonT2567-70-66-67-1433.250
    April 27, 2025Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC64-71-9--
    April 20, 2025Corales Puntacana ChampionshipT3167-71-72-72-614.311
    March 30, 2025Texas Children's Houston OpenT5268-69-69-69-56.125
    March 9, 2025Puerto Rico OpenT4066-69-69-72-128.711
    March 2, 2025Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC69-69-4--

    Coody's recent performances

    • Coody has finished in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the 3M Open, where he finished tied for third with a score of 20-under.
    • Coody has an average of 0.496 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.203 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Coody has averaged 0.110 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Coody's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee-0.6550.496
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green--0.206-0.204
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green--0.203-0.386
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting-0.1780.203
    Average Strokes Gained: Total-0.4240.110

    Coody's advanced stats and rankings

    • Coody has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.655 this season, while his average Driving Distance is 309.5 yards.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Coody sports a -0.206 mark. He has a 68.40% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Coody has delivered a 0.178 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. In addition, he has a Putts Per Round average of 29.31, and he is breaking par 25.17% of the time.
    • Coody has accumulated 248 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 139th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Coody as of the start of the Sanderson Farms Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

