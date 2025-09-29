Peter Malnati betting profile: Sanderson Farms Championship
Peter Malnati of the United States plays his shot from the fifth tee during the first round of the Procore Championship 2025 at Silverado Resort and Spa on September 11, 2025 in Napa, California. (Mike Mulholland/Getty Images)
Peter Malnati returns to The Country Club of Jackson for the Sanderson Farms Championship, set to tee off Oct. 2-5, 2025. Malnati looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he missed the cut.
Latest odds for Malnati at the Sanderson Farms Championship.
Malnati's recent history at the Sanderson Farms Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|MC
|68-76
|E
|2023
|T45
|73-69-70-70
|-6
|2022
|T51
|70-67-72-70
|-9
|2021
|2
|70-67-70-63
|-18
|2020
|T45
|70-70-70-72
|-6
At the Sanderson Farms Championship
- In Malnati's most recent appearance at the Sanderson Farms Championship, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of even par.
- Malnati's best finish at this event came in 2021, when he finished second at 18-under.
- Kevin Yu won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 23-under.
Malnati's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Sept. 14, 2025
|Procore Championship
|T57
|69-74-72-71
|-2
|--
|Aug. 3, 2025
|Wyndham Championship
|T62
|68-68-74-69
|-1
|4.200
|July 27, 2025
|3M Open
|MC
|76-66
|E
|--
|July 13, 2025
|ISCO Championship
|T14
|65-71-72-69
|-3
|28.303
|July 6, 2025
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|69-71
|-2
|--
|June 29, 2025
|Rocket Classic
|T41
|69-67-67-73
|-12
|13.000
|June 8, 2025
|RBC Canadian Open
|T59
|68-66-68-73
|-5
|4.800
|May 25, 2025
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|T66
|70-68-69-76
|+3
|3.500
|May 11, 2025
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|73-69
|E
|--
|May 4, 2025
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|74-78
|+10
|--
Malnati's recent performances
- Malnati had his best finish at the ISCO Championship, where he finished tied for 14th with a score of 3-under.
- Malnati has an average of -0.971 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.808 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Malnati has averaged 0.044 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Malnati's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|161
|-0.714
|-0.971
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|159
|-0.640
|0.091
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|14
|0.332
|0.116
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|87
|0.034
|0.808
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|157
|-0.988
|0.044
Malnati's advanced stats and rankings
- Malnati posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.714 (161st) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 301.3 yards ranked 101st on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Malnati sported a -0.640 mark that ranked 159th on TOUR. He ranked 159th with a 61.46% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Malnati delivered a 0.034 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 87th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 27th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.49, and he ranked 145th by breaking par 20.02% of the time.
- Malnati has accumulated 80 FedExCup Regular Season points so far this season, ranking 179th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Malnati as of the start of the Sanderson Farms Championship.
