PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
57M AGO

Paul Peterson betting profile: Sanderson Farms Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Paul Peterson of the United States plays a shot from a bunker on the 15th hole prior to the Wyndham Championship 2025 at Sedgefield Country Club on July 30, 2025 in Greensboro, North Carolina. (Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

Paul Peterson of the United States plays a shot from a bunker on the 15th hole prior to the Wyndham Championship 2025 at Sedgefield Country Club on July 30, 2025 in Greensboro, North Carolina. (Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

    Paul Peterson will tee off at The Country Club of Jackson from Oct. 2-5 for the 2025 Sanderson Farms Championship. This marks Peterson's first appearance at the tournament in the past five years.

    Latest odds for Peterson at the Sanderson Farms Championship.

    At the Sanderson Farms Championship

    • This is Peterson's first time competing in the Sanderson Farms Championship in the past five years.
    • Kevin Yu won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 23-under.

    Peterson's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Sept. 14, 2025Procore ChampionshipMC70-74E--
    Aug. 3, 2025Wyndham ChampionshipT5565-71-73-68-35.600
    July 27, 20253M OpenMC70-68-4--
    July 13, 2025ISCO Championship267-68-67-69-9165.000
    July 6, 2025John Deere ClassicMC69-69-4--
    June 29, 2025Rocket ClassicT6068-70-69-72-94.400
    June 8, 2025RBC Canadian OpenT5265-70-70-69-66.257
    May 11, 2025ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicMC72-71+1--
    May 4, 2025THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC68-72-2--
    April 27, 2025Zurich Classic of New OrleansT2861-72-67-70-185.500

    Peterson's recent performances

    • Peterson has finished in the top-five once over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the ISCO Championship, where he finished second with a score of 9-under.
    • Peterson has an average of 0.034 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.997 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Peterson has averaged 1.105 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Peterson's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee148-0.3480.034
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green117-0.114-0.193
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green480.1460.267
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting220.3630.997
    Average Strokes Gained: Total1000.0471.105

    Peterson's advanced stats and rankings

    • Peterson posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.348 (148th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 283.8 yards ranked 163rd on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Peterson sported a -0.114 mark that ranked 117th on TOUR. He ranked 71st with a 66.78% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Peterson delivered a 0.363 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 22nd on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 21st with a Putts Per Round average of 28.42, and he ranked 59th by breaking par 22.33% of the time.
    • Peterson has accumulated 291 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 125th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Peterson as of the start of the Sanderson Farms Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    More News

    View All News

    Image for article.
    Sep 29, 2025

    Chan Kim betting profile: Sanderson Farms Championship

    Betting Profile
    Image for article.
    Sep 29, 2025

    Niklas Norgaard betting profile: Sanderson Farms Championship

    Betting Profile
    Image for article.
    Sep 29, 2025

    Five betting lessons from memorable European Ryder Cup win

    Golfbet News