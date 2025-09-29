Paul Peterson betting profile: Sanderson Farms Championship
1 Min Read
Paul Peterson of the United States plays a shot from a bunker on the 15th hole prior to the Wyndham Championship 2025 at Sedgefield Country Club on July 30, 2025 in Greensboro, North Carolina. (Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)
Paul Peterson will tee off at The Country Club of Jackson from Oct. 2-5 for the 2025 Sanderson Farms Championship. This marks Peterson's first appearance at the tournament in the past five years.
Latest odds for Peterson at the Sanderson Farms Championship.
At the Sanderson Farms Championship
- This is Peterson's first time competing in the Sanderson Farms Championship in the past five years.
- Kevin Yu won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 23-under.
Peterson's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Sept. 14, 2025
|Procore Championship
|MC
|70-74
|E
|--
|Aug. 3, 2025
|Wyndham Championship
|T55
|65-71-73-68
|-3
|5.600
|July 27, 2025
|3M Open
|MC
|70-68
|-4
|--
|July 13, 2025
|ISCO Championship
|2
|67-68-67-69
|-9
|165.000
|July 6, 2025
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|69-69
|-4
|--
|June 29, 2025
|Rocket Classic
|T60
|68-70-69-72
|-9
|4.400
|June 8, 2025
|RBC Canadian Open
|T52
|65-70-70-69
|-6
|6.257
|May 11, 2025
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|72-71
|+1
|--
|May 4, 2025
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|68-72
|-2
|--
|April 27, 2025
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|T28
|61-72-67-70
|-18
|5.500
Peterson's recent performances
- Peterson has finished in the top-five once over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the ISCO Championship, where he finished second with a score of 9-under.
- Peterson has an average of 0.034 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.997 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Peterson has averaged 1.105 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Peterson's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|148
|-0.348
|0.034
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|117
|-0.114
|-0.193
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|48
|0.146
|0.267
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|22
|0.363
|0.997
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|100
|0.047
|1.105
Peterson's advanced stats and rankings
- Peterson posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.348 (148th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 283.8 yards ranked 163rd on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Peterson sported a -0.114 mark that ranked 117th on TOUR. He ranked 71st with a 66.78% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Peterson delivered a 0.363 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 22nd on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 21st with a Putts Per Round average of 28.42, and he ranked 59th by breaking par 22.33% of the time.
- Peterson has accumulated 291 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 125th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Peterson as of the start of the Sanderson Farms Championship.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.