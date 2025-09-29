PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
2H AGO

Patrick Rodgers betting profile: Sanderson Farms Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Patrick Rodgers of the United States plays his second shot on the seventh hole on day one of the BMW PGA Championship 2025 at Wentworth Golf Club on September 11, 2025 in Virginia Water, England. (Warren Little/Getty Images)

Patrick Rodgers of the United States plays his second shot on the seventh hole on day one of the BMW PGA Championship 2025 at Wentworth Golf Club on September 11, 2025 in Virginia Water, England. (Warren Little/Getty Images)

    Patrick Rodgers returns to the Sanderson Farms Championship, set to tee off at The Country Club of Jackson from Oct. 2-5, 2025. Rodgers looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he missed the cut.

    Latest odds for Rodgers at the Sanderson Farms Championship.

    Rodgers' recent history at the Sanderson Farms Championship

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024MC68-72-4
    2023T5473-69-68-73-5
    2022MC71-69-4
    2021MC75-68-1
    2020T6169-72-72-73-2

    At the Sanderson Farms Championship

    • In Rodgers' most recent appearance at the Sanderson Farms Championship, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 4-under.
    • Rodgers' best finish at this event came in 2023, when he finished tied for 54th at 5-under.
    • Kevin Yu won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 23-under.

    Rodgers' recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Aug. 10, 2025FedEx St. Jude ChampionshipT3871-68-70-68-3--
    Aug. 3, 2025Wyndham ChampionshipT1570-63-71-65-1152.000
    July 27, 20253M OpenMC67-71-4--
    July 13, 2025Genesis Scottish OpenMC71-72+3--
    July 6, 2025John Deere ClassicMC69-71-2--
    June 29, 2025Rocket ClassicMC70-71-3--
    June 8, 2025RBC Canadian OpenMC67-71-2--
    May 25, 2025Charles Schwab ChallengeT2866-72-71-68-325.813
    May 18, 2025PGA ChampionshipMC80-71+9--
    May 11, 2025Truist ChampionshipT4270-69-69-69-317.625

    Rodgers' recent performances

    • Rodgers has finished in the top 20 once over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Wyndham Championship, where he finished tied for 15th with a score of 11-under.
    • Rodgers has an average of -0.069 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 1.085 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Rodgers has averaged 0.371 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Rodgers' Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee990.002-0.069
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green108-0.0691.085
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green640.082-0.309
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting790.085-0.336
    Average Strokes Gained: Total920.0990.371

    Rodgers' advanced stats and rankings

    • Rodgers has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.002 (99th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 308.2 yards ranks 47th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Rodgers sports a -0.069 mark that ranks 108th on TOUR. He ranks 140th with a 64.17% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Rodgers has delivered a 0.085 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 79th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 20th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.41, and he ranks 93rd by breaking par 21.58% of the time.
    • Rodgers has accumulated 668 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking him 63rd on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Rodgers as of the start of the Sanderson Farms Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

