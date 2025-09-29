Patrick Rodgers betting profile: Sanderson Farms Championship
1 Min Read
Patrick Rodgers of the United States plays his second shot on the seventh hole on day one of the BMW PGA Championship 2025 at Wentworth Golf Club on September 11, 2025 in Virginia Water, England. (Warren Little/Getty Images)
Patrick Rodgers returns to the Sanderson Farms Championship, set to tee off at The Country Club of Jackson from Oct. 2-5, 2025. Rodgers looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he missed the cut.
Latest odds for Rodgers at the Sanderson Farms Championship.
Rodgers' recent history at the Sanderson Farms Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|MC
|68-72
|-4
|2023
|T54
|73-69-68-73
|-5
|2022
|MC
|71-69
|-4
|2021
|MC
|75-68
|-1
|2020
|T61
|69-72-72-73
|-2
At the Sanderson Farms Championship
- In Rodgers' most recent appearance at the Sanderson Farms Championship, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 4-under.
- Rodgers' best finish at this event came in 2023, when he finished tied for 54th at 5-under.
- Kevin Yu won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 23-under.
Rodgers' recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Aug. 10, 2025
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|T38
|71-68-70-68
|-3
|--
|Aug. 3, 2025
|Wyndham Championship
|T15
|70-63-71-65
|-11
|52.000
|July 27, 2025
|3M Open
|MC
|67-71
|-4
|--
|July 13, 2025
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|71-72
|+3
|--
|July 6, 2025
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|69-71
|-2
|--
|June 29, 2025
|Rocket Classic
|MC
|70-71
|-3
|--
|June 8, 2025
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|67-71
|-2
|--
|May 25, 2025
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|T28
|66-72-71-68
|-3
|25.813
|May 18, 2025
|PGA Championship
|MC
|80-71
|+9
|--
|May 11, 2025
|Truist Championship
|T42
|70-69-69-69
|-3
|17.625
Rodgers' recent performances
- Rodgers has finished in the top 20 once over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Wyndham Championship, where he finished tied for 15th with a score of 11-under.
- Rodgers has an average of -0.069 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 1.085 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Rodgers has averaged 0.371 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Rodgers' Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|99
|0.002
|-0.069
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|108
|-0.069
|1.085
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|64
|0.082
|-0.309
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|79
|0.085
|-0.336
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|92
|0.099
|0.371
Rodgers' advanced stats and rankings
- Rodgers has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.002 (99th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 308.2 yards ranks 47th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Rodgers sports a -0.069 mark that ranks 108th on TOUR. He ranks 140th with a 64.17% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Rodgers has delivered a 0.085 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 79th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 20th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.41, and he ranks 93rd by breaking par 21.58% of the time.
- Rodgers has accumulated 668 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking him 63rd on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Rodgers as of the start of the Sanderson Farms Championship.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.