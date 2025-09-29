Patrick Fishburn betting profile: Sanderson Farms Championship
1 Min Read
Detailed view of The PGA TOUR flag during the second round of the Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament at Landings Club-Marshwood Course on November 6, 2022 in Savannah, Georgia. (Andrew Wevers/PGA TOUR)
Patrick Fishburn returns to the Sanderson Farms Championship, set to tee off at The Country Club of Jackson from Oct. 2-5, 2025. Fishburn looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he finished tied for 48th at 11-under.
Latest odds for Fishburn at the Sanderson Farms Championship.
Fishburn's recent history at the Sanderson Farms Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T48
|67-69-70-71
|-11
At the Sanderson Farms Championship
- In Fishburn's most recent appearance at the Sanderson Farms Championship, in 2024, he finished tied for 48th after posting a score of 11-under.
- Kevin Yu won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 23-under.
Fishburn's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Sept. 14, 2025
|Procore Championship
|T38
|70-69-72-71
|-6
|--
|Aug. 3, 2025
|Wyndham Championship
|T8
|66-71-65-65
|-13
|80.000
|July 27, 2025
|3M Open
|T44
|66-68-71-68
|-11
|9.556
|July 13, 2025
|ISCO Championship
|T6
|69-69-67-70
|-5
|57.500
|July 6, 2025
|John Deere Classic
|T18
|70-67-66-67
|-14
|47.000
|June 29, 2025
|Rocket Classic
|MC
|68-71
|-5
|--
|June 8, 2025
|RBC Canadian Open
|T43
|69-66-71-66
|-8
|11.625
|May 25, 2025
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|74-70
|+4
|--
|May 18, 2025
|PGA Championship
|MC
|77-69
|+4
|--
|May 11, 2025
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|73-74
|+5
|--
Fishburn's recent performances
- Fishburn has finished in the top 20 three times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the ISCO Championship, where he finished tied for sixth with a score of 5-under.
- Fishburn has an average of 0.147 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.672 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Fishburn has averaged 1.538 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Fishburn's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|49
|0.234
|0.147
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|83
|0.075
|0.439
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|84
|0.009
|0.279
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|53
|0.161
|0.672
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|50
|0.479
|1.538
Fishburn's advanced stats and rankings
- Fishburn has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.234 (49th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 306.9 yards ranks 53rd on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Fishburn sports a 0.075 mark that ranks 83rd on TOUR. He ranks seventh with a 71.14% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Fishburn has delivered a 0.161 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 53rd on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 152nd with a Putts Per Round average of 29.60, and he ranks 91st by breaking par 21.64% of the time.
- Fishburn ranks 15th in Bogey Avoidance with 13.68% and has accumulated 423 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 95th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Fishburn as of the start of the Sanderson Farms Championship.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.