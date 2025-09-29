Norman Xiong betting profile: Sanderson Farms Championship
1 Min Read
Detailed view of The PGA TOUR flag during the second round of the Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament at Landings Club-Marshwood Course on November 6, 2022 in Savannah, Georgia. (Andrew Wevers/PGA TOUR)
Norman Xiong returns to the Sanderson Farms Championship, set to tee off at The Country Club of Jackson from Oct. 2-5, 2025. Xiong looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he missed the cut.
Latest odds for Xiong at the Sanderson Farms Championship.
Xiong's recent history at the Sanderson Farms Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|MC
|68-71
|-5
At the Sanderson Farms Championship
- In Xiong's most recent appearance at the Sanderson Farms Championship, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 5-under.
- Kevin Yu won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 23-under.
Xiong's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|June 29, 2025
|Rocket Classic
|MC
|70-71
|-3
|--
|May 11, 2025
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|T25
|69-65-69-72
|-9
|21.623
|May 4, 2025
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|69-69
|-4
|--
|March 9, 2025
|Puerto Rico Open
|T12
|67-66-68-71
|-16
|32.250
|Jan. 25, 2025
|Farmers Insurance Open
|T40
|68-74-75-73
|+2
|15.500
|Jan. 19, 2025
|The American Express
|MC
|70-71-67
|-8
|--
Xiong's recent performances
- Xiong has finished in the top 20 once over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Puerto Rico Open, where he finished tied for 12th with a score of 16-under.
- Xiong has an average of 0.441 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.184 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Xiong has averaged 0.465 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Xiong's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|0.640
|0.441
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|0.344
|0.185
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|0.171
|0.023
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-0.468
|-0.184
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|0.688
|0.465
Xiong's advanced stats and rankings
- Xiong has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.640 this season, while his average Driving Distance of 312.4 yards has been impressive.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Xiong has sported a 0.344 mark. He has achieved a 69.59% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Xiong has delivered a -0.468 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. In addition, he has averaged 29.42 Putts Per Round, and he has broken par 25.15% of the time.
- Xiong has accumulated 69 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 182nd on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Xiong as of the start of the Sanderson Farms Championship.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.