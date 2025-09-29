Noah Goodwin betting profile: Sanderson Farms Championship
Noah Goodwin of the United States plays his shot from the tenth tee during the second round of the 3M Open 2025 at TPC Twin Cities on July 25, 2025 in Blaine, Minnesota. (David Berding/Getty Images)
Noah Goodwin will tee off at The Country Club of Jackson from Oct. 2-5 for the 2025 Sanderson Farms Championship. This marks his first appearance at the tournament in the past five years.
Latest odds for Goodwin at the Sanderson Farms Championship.
At the Sanderson Farms Championship
- This is Goodwin's first time competing in the Sanderson Farms Championship in the past five years.
- Kevin Yu won this tournament in 2024, finishing 23-under.
Goodwin's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Sept. 14, 2025
|Procore Championship
|MC
|71-75
|+2
|--
|Aug. 3, 2025
|Wyndham Championship
|T23
|65-71-66-69
|-9
|36.375
|July 27, 2025
|3M Open
|T10
|68-66-65-67
|-18
|72.500
|July 13, 2025
|ISCO Championship
|T50
|68-73-72-71
|+4
|4.823
|July 6, 2025
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|71-75
|+4
|--
|June 29, 2025
|Rocket Classic
|MC
|70-72
|-2
|--
|June 8, 2025
|RBC Canadian Open
|T18
|69-67-68-64
|-12
|44.000
|May 11, 2025
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|71-72
|+1
|--
|May 4, 2025
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|71-74
|+3
|--
|April 27, 2025
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|65-70
|-9
|--
Goodwin's recent performances
- Goodwin has finished in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the 3M Open, where he tied for 10th with a score of 18-under.
- Goodwin has an average of 0.301 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.648 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Goodwin has averaged 0.946 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Goodwin's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|93
|0.023
|0.301
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|130
|-0.187
|0.091
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|117
|-0.095
|-0.094
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|73
|0.111
|0.648
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|122
|-0.148
|0.946
Goodwin's advanced stats and rankings
- Goodwin has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.023 (93rd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 302.3 yards ranks 94th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Goodwin is sporting a -0.187 mark that ranks 130th on TOUR. He ranks 92nd with a 66.06% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Goodwin has delivered a 0.111 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 73rd on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 87th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.93, and he ranks 92nd by breaking par 21.62% of the time.
- Goodwin has accumulated 219 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 144th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Goodwin as of the start of the Sanderson Farms Championship.
