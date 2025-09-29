Niklas Norgaard betting profile: Sanderson Farms Championship

Norgaard has finished in the top five once over his last ten appearances.

He had his best finish at the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic, where he finished tied for fifth with a score of 13-under.

Norgaard has an average of 0.499 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.173 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.