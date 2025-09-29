PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
17M AGO

Niklas Norgaard betting profile: Sanderson Farms Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Niklas Norgaard of Denmark tees off on the fifth hole on day four of the FedEx Open de France 2025 at Golf de Saint-Nom-la-Breteche on September 21, 2025 in Paris, France. (Stuart Franklin/Getty Images)

    Niklas Norgaard is set to tee off at The Country Club of Jackson from Oct. 2-5 in the 2025 Sanderson Farms Championship. This marks Norgaard's first appearance in the tournament in the past five years.

    Latest odds for Norgaard at the Sanderson Farms Championship.

    At the Sanderson Farms Championship

    • This is Norgaard's first time competing in the Sanderson Farms Championship in the past five years.
    • Kevin Yu won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 23-under.

    Norgaard's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Aug. 3, 2025Wyndham ChampionshipMC68-71-1--
    July 27, 20253M OpenT6866-70-71-70-73.125
    July 20, 2025The Open ChampionshipMC77-69+4--
    July 13, 2025Genesis Scottish OpenMC73-68+1--
    June 15, 2025U.S. OpenT4676-70-75-72+1316.125
    June 8, 2025RBC Canadian OpenMC70-74+4--
    May 18, 2025PGA ChampionshipMC75-70+3--
    May 11, 2025ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicT567-69-71-64-1362.500
    May 4, 2025THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonT3366-67-72-67-1220.583
    April 27, 2025Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC65-71-8--

    Norgaard's recent performances

    • Norgaard has finished in the top five once over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic, where he finished tied for fifth with a score of 13-under.
    • Norgaard has an average of 0.499 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.173 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Norgaard has averaged -0.147 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Norgaard's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee-0.6060.499
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green--0.104-0.359
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green--0.416-0.460
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting-0.0880.173
    Average Strokes Gained: Total-0.173-0.147

    Norgaard's advanced stats and rankings

    • Norgaard has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.606 this season, while his average Driving Distance is 320.4 yards.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Norgaard sports a -0.104 mark this season. He has a 70.65% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Norgaard has delivered a 0.088 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. Additionally, he has a Putts Per Round average of 29.96, and he is breaking par 23.43% of the time.
    • Norgaard has accumulated 162 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking him 161st.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Norgaard as of the start of the Sanderson Farms Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

