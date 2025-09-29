PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
Nicolai Højgaard betting profile: Sanderson Farms Championship

Nicolai HÃ¸jgaard of Denmark takes a practice swing on the 14th fairway during the third round of the Wyndham Championship 2025 at Sedgefield Country Club on August 02, 2025 in Greensboro, North Carolina. (Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

    Nicolai Højgaard is set to compete in the Sanderson Farms Championship, taking place at The Country Club of Jackson from Oct. 2-5, 2025. This marks Højgaard's first appearance in the tournament in the past five years.

    Latest odds for Højgaard at the Sanderson Farms Championship.

    At the Sanderson Farms Championship

    • This is Højgaard's first time competing in the Sanderson Farms Championship in the past five years.
    • Kevin Yu won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 23-under.

    Højgaard's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Aug. 3, 2025Wyndham ChampionshipT5572-65-69-71-35.600
    July 20, 2025The Open ChampionshipT1469-69-69-69-8100.000
    July 13, 2025Genesis Scottish OpenT468-69-67-64-12122.500
    June 29, 2025Rocket ClassicT2469-65-67-71-1636.250
    June 8, 2025RBC Canadian OpenMC68-71-1--
    May 18, 2025PGA ChampionshipT4172-69-77-68+219.125
    May 4, 2025THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonT5668-69-71-70-65.500
    April 27, 2025Zurich Classic of New Orleans259-70-64-68-27162.500
    April 13, 2025Masters TournamentMC76-74+6--
    March 30, 2025Texas Children's Houston OpenMC69-72+1--

    Højgaard's recent performances

    • Højgaard has finished in the top five twice and in the top 20 three times over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, where he finished second with a score of 27-under.
    • Højgaard has an average of 0.472 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.130 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Højgaard has averaged 1.031 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Højgaard's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee580.1860.472
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green90.6210.596
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green147-0.242-0.166
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting370.2440.130
    Average Strokes Gained: Total180.8101.031

    Højgaard's advanced stats and rankings

    • Højgaard has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.186 (58th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 319.6 yards ranks fourth on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Højgaard sports a 0.621 mark that ranks ninth on TOUR. He ranks sixth with a 71.38% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Højgaard has delivered a 0.244 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 37th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 153rd with a Putts Per Round average of 29.61, and he ranks ninth by breaking par 24.52% of the time.
    • Højgaard has accumulated 596 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking him 73rd on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Højgaard as of the start of the Sanderson Farms Championship.

