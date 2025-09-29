Nicolai Højgaard betting profile: Sanderson Farms Championship
Nicolai HÃ¸jgaard of Denmark takes a practice swing on the 14th fairway during the third round of the Wyndham Championship 2025 at Sedgefield Country Club on August 02, 2025 in Greensboro, North Carolina. (Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)
Nicolai Højgaard is set to compete in the Sanderson Farms Championship, taking place at The Country Club of Jackson from Oct. 2-5, 2025. This marks Højgaard's first appearance in the tournament in the past five years.
Latest odds for Højgaard at the Sanderson Farms Championship.
At the Sanderson Farms Championship
- This is Højgaard's first time competing in the Sanderson Farms Championship in the past five years.
- Kevin Yu won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 23-under.
Højgaard's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Aug. 3, 2025
|Wyndham Championship
|T55
|72-65-69-71
|-3
|5.600
|July 20, 2025
|The Open Championship
|T14
|69-69-69-69
|-8
|100.000
|July 13, 2025
|Genesis Scottish Open
|T4
|68-69-67-64
|-12
|122.500
|June 29, 2025
|Rocket Classic
|T24
|69-65-67-71
|-16
|36.250
|June 8, 2025
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|68-71
|-1
|--
|May 18, 2025
|PGA Championship
|T41
|72-69-77-68
|+2
|19.125
|May 4, 2025
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|T56
|68-69-71-70
|-6
|5.500
|April 27, 2025
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|2
|59-70-64-68
|-27
|162.500
|April 13, 2025
|Masters Tournament
|MC
|76-74
|+6
|--
|March 30, 2025
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|69-72
|+1
|--
Højgaard's recent performances
- Højgaard has finished in the top five twice and in the top 20 three times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, where he finished second with a score of 27-under.
- Højgaard has an average of 0.472 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.130 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Højgaard has averaged 1.031 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Højgaard's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|58
|0.186
|0.472
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|9
|0.621
|0.596
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|147
|-0.242
|-0.166
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|37
|0.244
|0.130
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|18
|0.810
|1.031
Højgaard's advanced stats and rankings
- Højgaard has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.186 (58th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 319.6 yards ranks fourth on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Højgaard sports a 0.621 mark that ranks ninth on TOUR. He ranks sixth with a 71.38% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Højgaard has delivered a 0.244 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 37th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 153rd with a Putts Per Round average of 29.61, and he ranks ninth by breaking par 24.52% of the time.
- Højgaard has accumulated 596 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking him 73rd on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Højgaard as of the start of the Sanderson Farms Championship.
