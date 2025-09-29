Nicolai Højgaard betting profile: Sanderson Farms Championship

Højgaard has finished in the top five twice and in the top 20 three times over his last ten appearances.

He had his best finish at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, where he finished second with a score of 27-under.

Højgaard has an average of 0.472 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.130 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.