1H AGO

Nick Dunlap betting profile: Sanderson Farms Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Nick Dunlap of the United States plays his shot from the eighth tee during the second round of the Wyndham Championship 2025 at Sedgefield Country Club on August 01, 2025 in Greensboro, North Carolina. (Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

    Nick Dunlap returns to the Sanderson Farms Championship, set to tee off at The Country Club of Jackson from Oct. 2-5, 2025. Dunlap looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he finished tied for 28th at 15-under.

    Latest odds for Dunlap at the Sanderson Farms Championship.

    Dunlap's recent history at the Sanderson Farms Championship

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024T2869-66-70-68-15

    At the Sanderson Farms Championship

    • In Dunlap's most recent appearance at the Sanderson Farms Championship, in 2024, he finished tied for 28th after posting a score of 15-under.
    • Kevin Yu won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 23-under.

    Dunlap's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Aug. 3, 2025Wyndham ChampionshipMC73-69+2--
    July 27, 20253M OpenMC74-70+2--
    July 6, 2025John Deere ClassicT1168-69-68-64-1558.714
    June 29, 2025Rocket ClassicMC70-75+1--
    June 22, 2025Travelers ChampionshipT6676-75-67-73+116.625
    June 15, 2025U.S. OpenMC77-74+11--
    June 8, 2025RBC Canadian OpenMC73-69+2--
    June 1, 2025the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayT4474-74-75-73+815.750
    May 18, 2025PGA ChampionshipMC78-72+8--
    May 11, 2025Truist Championship6972-66-72-78+86.000

    Dunlap's recent performances

    • Dunlap has finished in the top-20 once over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the John Deere Classic, where he finished tied for 11th with a score of 15-under.
    • Dunlap has an average of -1.607 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.338 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Dunlap has averaged -0.800 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Dunlap's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee165-1.584-1.607
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green790.0970.640
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green630.090-0.171
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting670.1260.338
    Average Strokes Gained: Total160-1.271-0.800

    Dunlap's advanced stats and rankings

    • Dunlap's Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -1.584 ranks 165th on TOUR, while his average Driving Distance of 297.0 yards ranks 138th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Dunlap sports a 0.097 mark that ranks 79th on TOUR. He ranks 147th with a 63.45% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Dunlap has delivered a 0.126 Strokes Gained: Putting mark, which places him 67th on TOUR. Additionally, he ranks 100th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.05.
    • Dunlap ranks 135th in FedExCup Regular Season points with 255 points.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Dunlap as of the start of the Sanderson Farms Championship.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

