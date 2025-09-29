Nick Dunlap betting profile: Sanderson Farms Championship
Nick Dunlap of the United States plays his shot from the eighth tee during the second round of the Wyndham Championship 2025 at Sedgefield Country Club on August 01, 2025 in Greensboro, North Carolina. (Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)
Nick Dunlap returns to the Sanderson Farms Championship, set to tee off at The Country Club of Jackson from Oct. 2-5, 2025. Dunlap looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he finished tied for 28th at 15-under.
Dunlap's recent history at the Sanderson Farms Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T28
|69-66-70-68
|-15
At the Sanderson Farms Championship
- In Dunlap's most recent appearance at the Sanderson Farms Championship, in 2024, he finished tied for 28th after posting a score of 15-under.
- Kevin Yu won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 23-under.
Dunlap's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Aug. 3, 2025
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|73-69
|+2
|--
|July 27, 2025
|3M Open
|MC
|74-70
|+2
|--
|July 6, 2025
|John Deere Classic
|T11
|68-69-68-64
|-15
|58.714
|June 29, 2025
|Rocket Classic
|MC
|70-75
|+1
|--
|June 22, 2025
|Travelers Championship
|T66
|76-75-67-73
|+11
|6.625
|June 15, 2025
|U.S. Open
|MC
|77-74
|+11
|--
|June 8, 2025
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|73-69
|+2
|--
|June 1, 2025
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|T44
|74-74-75-73
|+8
|15.750
|May 18, 2025
|PGA Championship
|MC
|78-72
|+8
|--
|May 11, 2025
|Truist Championship
|69
|72-66-72-78
|+8
|6.000
Dunlap's recent performances
- Dunlap has finished in the top-20 once over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the John Deere Classic, where he finished tied for 11th with a score of 15-under.
- Dunlap has an average of -1.607 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.338 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Dunlap has averaged -0.800 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Dunlap's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|165
|-1.584
|-1.607
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|79
|0.097
|0.640
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|63
|0.090
|-0.171
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|67
|0.126
|0.338
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|160
|-1.271
|-0.800
Dunlap's advanced stats and rankings
- Dunlap's Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -1.584 ranks 165th on TOUR, while his average Driving Distance of 297.0 yards ranks 138th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Dunlap sports a 0.097 mark that ranks 79th on TOUR. He ranks 147th with a 63.45% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Dunlap has delivered a 0.126 Strokes Gained: Putting mark, which places him 67th on TOUR. Additionally, he ranks 100th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.05.
- Dunlap ranks 135th in FedExCup Regular Season points with 255 points.
All stats in this article are accurate for Dunlap as of the start of the Sanderson Farms Championship.
