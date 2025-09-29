Michael Thorbjornsen betting profile: Sanderson Farms Championship

Thorbjornsen has finished in the top five twice and in the top 20 four times over his last ten appearances.

He had his best finish at the Rocket Classic, where he tied for fourth with a score of 21-under.

Thorbjornsen has an average of 0.590 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.178 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.