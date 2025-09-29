Michael Thorbjornsen betting profile: Sanderson Farms Championship
Michael Thorbjornsen returns to the Sanderson Farms Championship, set to tee off at The Country Club of Jackson from Oct. 2-5, 2025. Thorbjornsen looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he finished tied for eighth at 19-under.
Latest odds for Thorbjornsen at the Sanderson Farms Championship.
Thorbjornsen's recent history at the Sanderson Farms Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T8
|63-69-69-68
|-19
At the Sanderson Farms Championship
- In Thorbjornsen's most recent appearance at the Sanderson Farms Championship, in 2024, he finished tied for eighth after posting a score of 19-under.
- Kevin Yu won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 23-under.
Thorbjornsen's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Sept. 14, 2025
|Procore Championship
|T13
|69-71-69-69
|-10
|--
|Aug. 3, 2025
|Wyndham Championship
|T38
|69-64-74-68
|-5
|15.500
|July 27, 2025
|3M Open
|MC
|76-69
|+3
|--
|July 13, 2025
|ISCO Championship
|T14
|68.5-70-70-69
|-3
|28.303
|July 6, 2025
|John Deere Classic
|T21
|70-65-73-63
|-13
|38.250
|June 29, 2025
|Rocket Classic
|T4
|65-67-68-67
|-21
|122.500
|May 18, 2025
|PGA Championship
|T41
|68-70-74-74
|+2
|19.125
|May 11, 2025
|Truist Championship
|T54
|69-69-72-70
|E
|9.750
|May 4, 2025
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|T33
|64-73-66-69
|-12
|20.583
|April 27, 2025
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|T4
|64-70-61-68
|-25
|72.750
Thorbjornsen's recent performances
- Thorbjornsen has finished in the top five twice and in the top 20 four times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Rocket Classic, where he tied for fourth with a score of 21-under.
- Thorbjornsen has an average of 0.590 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.178 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Thorbjornsen has averaged 0.889 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Thorbjornsen's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|12
|0.503
|0.590
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|82
|0.082
|0.226
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|142
|-0.217
|-0.106
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|107
|-0.069
|0.178
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|70
|0.298
|0.889
Thorbjornsen's advanced stats and rankings
- Thorbjornsen has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.503 (12th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 318.4 yards ranks fifth on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Thorbjornsen sports a 0.082 mark that ranks 82nd on TOUR. He ranks fourth with a 71.43% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Thorbjornsen has delivered a -0.069 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 107th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 146th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.51, and he ranks 10th by breaking par 24.51 percent of the time.
- Thorbjornsen currently ranks 88th in FedExCup Regular Season points with 454 points.
All stats in this article are accurate for Thorbjornsen as of the start of the Sanderson Farms Championship.
