6H AGO

Michael Thorbjornsen betting profile: Sanderson Farms Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Detailed view of The PGA TOUR flag during the second round of the Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament at Landings Club-Marshwood Course on November 6, 2022 in Savannah, Georgia. (Andrew Wevers/PGA TOUR)



    Michael Thorbjornsen returns to the Sanderson Farms Championship, set to tee off at The Country Club of Jackson from Oct. 2-5, 2025. Thorbjornsen looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he finished tied for eighth at 19-under.

    Latest odds for Thorbjornsen at the Sanderson Farms Championship.

    Thorbjornsen's recent history at the Sanderson Farms Championship

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024T863-69-69-68-19

    At the Sanderson Farms Championship

    • In Thorbjornsen's most recent appearance at the Sanderson Farms Championship, in 2024, he finished tied for eighth after posting a score of 19-under.
    • Kevin Yu won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 23-under.

    Thorbjornsen's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Sept. 14, 2025Procore ChampionshipT1369-71-69-69-10--
    Aug. 3, 2025Wyndham ChampionshipT3869-64-74-68-515.500
    July 27, 20253M OpenMC76-69+3--
    July 13, 2025ISCO ChampionshipT1468.5-70-70-69-328.303
    July 6, 2025John Deere ClassicT2170-65-73-63-1338.250
    June 29, 2025Rocket ClassicT465-67-68-67-21122.500
    May 18, 2025PGA ChampionshipT4168-70-74-74+219.125
    May 11, 2025Truist ChampionshipT5469-69-72-70E9.750
    May 4, 2025THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonT3364-73-66-69-1220.583
    April 27, 2025Zurich Classic of New OrleansT464-70-61-68-2572.750

    Thorbjornsen's recent performances

    • Thorbjornsen has finished in the top five twice and in the top 20 four times over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Rocket Classic, where he tied for fourth with a score of 21-under.
    • Thorbjornsen has an average of 0.590 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.178 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Thorbjornsen has averaged 0.889 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Thorbjornsen's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee120.5030.590
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green820.0820.226
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green142-0.217-0.106
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting107-0.0690.178
    Average Strokes Gained: Total700.2980.889

    Thorbjornsen's advanced stats and rankings

    • Thorbjornsen has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.503 (12th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 318.4 yards ranks fifth on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Thorbjornsen sports a 0.082 mark that ranks 82nd on TOUR. He ranks fourth with a 71.43% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Thorbjornsen has delivered a -0.069 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 107th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 146th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.51, and he ranks 10th by breaking par 24.51 percent of the time.
    • Thorbjornsen currently ranks 88th in FedExCup Regular Season points with 454 points.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Thorbjornsen as of the start of the Sanderson Farms Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

