Michael La Sasso betting profile: Sanderson Farms Championship
1 Min Read
Detailed view of The PGA TOUR flag during the second round of the Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament at Landings Club-Marshwood Course on November 6, 2022 in Savannah, Georgia. (Andrew Wevers/PGA TOUR)
Michael La Sasso will tee off at The Country Club of Jackson in Jackson, Mississippi, from Oct. 2-5 for the 2025 Sanderson Farms Championship. This marks La Sasso's first appearance at the tournament in the past five years.
Latest odds for La Sasso at the Sanderson Farms Championship.
At the Sanderson Farms Championship
- This is La Sasso's first time competing in the Sanderson Farms Championship in the past five years.
- Kevin Yu won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 23-under.
Michael La Sasso's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|July 27, 2025
|3M Open
|T44
|69-68-63-73
|-11
|--
|July 6, 2025
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|75-69
|+2
|--
|June 29, 2025
|Rocket Classic
|MC
|72-73
|+1
|--
|June 15, 2025
|U.S. Open
|MC
|75-75
|+10
|--
Michael La Sasso's recent performances
- La Sasso's best finish in his last ten appearances was a tie for 44th at the 3M Open with a score of 11-under.
- He has an average of 0.132 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- La Sasso has an average of 0.021 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- He has averaged -0.973 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Michael La Sasso's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|0.131
|0.132
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-0.776
|-0.775
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-0.349
|-0.351
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|0.021
|0.021
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-0.973
|-0.973
Michael La Sasso's advanced stats and rankings
- La Sasso has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.131 this season, while his average Driving Distance is 313.3 yards.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, La Sasso has a -0.776 mark. He has a 68.33% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, La Sasso has delivered a 0.021 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. In addition, he has a Putts Per Round average of 29.90, and he is breaking par 21.67% of the time.
- La Sasso's Bogey Avoidance rate stands at 17.22% for the 2025 season.
All stats in this article are accurate for La Sasso as of the start of the Sanderson Farms Championship.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.