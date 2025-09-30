PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
20M AGO

Michael La Sasso betting profile: Sanderson Farms Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Detailed view of The PGA TOUR flag during the second round of the Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament at Landings Club-Marshwood Course on November 6, 2022 in Savannah, Georgia. (Andrew Wevers/PGA TOUR)

    Michael La Sasso will tee off at The Country Club of Jackson in Jackson, Mississippi, from Oct. 2-5 for the 2025 Sanderson Farms Championship. This marks La Sasso's first appearance at the tournament in the past five years.

    Latest odds for La Sasso at the Sanderson Farms Championship.

    At the Sanderson Farms Championship

    • This is La Sasso's first time competing in the Sanderson Farms Championship in the past five years.
    • Kevin Yu won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 23-under.

    Michael La Sasso's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    July 27, 20253M OpenT4469-68-63-73-11--
    July 6, 2025John Deere ClassicMC75-69+2--
    June 29, 2025Rocket ClassicMC72-73+1--
    June 15, 2025U.S. OpenMC75-75+10--

    Michael La Sasso's recent performances

    • La Sasso's best finish in his last ten appearances was a tie for 44th at the 3M Open with a score of 11-under.
    • He has an average of 0.132 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • La Sasso has an average of 0.021 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • He has averaged -0.973 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Michael La Sasso's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee-0.1310.132
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green--0.776-0.775
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green--0.349-0.351
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting-0.0210.021
    Average Strokes Gained: Total--0.973-0.973

    Michael La Sasso's advanced stats and rankings

    • La Sasso has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.131 this season, while his average Driving Distance is 313.3 yards.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, La Sasso has a -0.776 mark. He has a 68.33% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, La Sasso has delivered a 0.021 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. In addition, he has a Putts Per Round average of 29.90, and he is breaking par 21.67% of the time.
    • La Sasso's Bogey Avoidance rate stands at 17.22% for the 2025 season.

    All stats in this article are accurate for La Sasso as of the start of the Sanderson Farms Championship.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

