Max Homa betting profile: Sanderson Farms Championship
1 Min Read
Detailed view of The PGA TOUR flag during the second round of the Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament at Landings Club-Marshwood Course on November 6, 2022 in Savannah, Georgia. (Andrew Wevers/PGA TOUR)
Max Homa is set to tee off at The Country Club of Jackson from Oct. 2-5 for the 2025 Sanderson Farms Championship. This marks Homa's first appearance at the tournament in the past five years.
Latest odds for Homa at the Sanderson Farms Championship.
At the Sanderson Farms Championship
- This is Homa's first time competing in the Sanderson Farms Championship in the past five years.
- Kevin Yu won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 23-under.
Homa's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Sept. 14, 2025
|Procore Championship
|T19
|71-69-73-66
|-9
|--
|Aug. 3, 2025
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|66-75
|+1
|--
|July 27, 2025
|3M Open
|T39
|66-68-69-69
|-12
|15.000
|July 6, 2025
|John Deere Classic
|T5
|63-68-68-69
|-16
|90.000
|June 29, 2025
|Rocket Classic
|MC
|71-70
|-3
|--
|June 22, 2025
|Travelers Championship
|T54
|68-71-71-72
|+2
|10.500
|June 8, 2025
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|69-69
|-2
|--
|June 1, 2025
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|T51
|68-79-75-77
|+11
|11.750
|May 18, 2025
|PGA Championship
|T60
|73-64-76-77
|+6
|8.036
|May 11, 2025
|Truist Championship
|T30
|66-68-70-71
|-5
|30.250
Homa's recent performances
- Homa has finished in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the John Deere Classic, where he finished tied for fifth with a score of 16-under.
- Homa has an average of 0.571 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.031 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Homa has averaged 1.103 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Homa's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|95
|0.016
|0.571
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|151
|-0.417
|0.818
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|137
|-0.188
|-0.317
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|94
|-0.006
|0.031
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|147
|-0.594
|1.103
Homa's advanced stats and rankings
- Homa's Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.016 ranks 95th on TOUR this season, while his average Driving Distance of 301.7 yards ranks 99th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Homa sports a -0.417 mark that ranks 151st on TOUR. He ranks 107th with a 65.39% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Homa has delivered a -0.006 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 94th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 67th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.79, and he ranks 101st by breaking par 21.40% of the time.
- Homa has accumulated 351 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking him 111th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Homa as of the start of the Sanderson Farms Championship.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.