Max Homa betting profile: Sanderson Farms Championship

Homa has finished in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.

He had his best finish at the John Deere Classic, where he finished tied for fifth with a score of 16-under.

Homa has an average of 0.571 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.031 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.