Matti Schmid betting profile: Sanderson Farms Championship
Matti Schmid of Germany watches an approach shot on the second hole during the second round of the FedEx St. Jude Championship 2025 at TPC Southwind on August 08, 2025 in Memphis, Tennessee. (Stacy Revere/Getty Images)
Matti Schmid returns to the Sanderson Farms Championship, set to tee off at The Country Club of Jackson from Oct. 2-5, 2025. Schmid looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he finished tied for 16th at 17-under.
Schmid's recent history at the Sanderson Farms Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T16
|70-66-67-68
|-17
|2023
|MC
|72-74
|+2
At the Sanderson Farms Championship
- In Schmid's most recent appearance at the Sanderson Farms Championship, in 2024, he finished tied for 16th after posting a score of 17-under.
- Kevin Yu won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 23-under.
Schmid's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Aug. 10, 2025
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|T38
|71-66-69-71
|-3
|--
|Aug. 3, 2025
|Wyndham Championship
|T31
|69-65-68-71
|-7
|25.000
|July 27, 2025
|3M Open
|T61
|63-68-76-69
|-8
|4.200
|July 20, 2025
|The Open Championship
|69
|73-70-79-70
|+8
|6.500
|July 13, 2025
|Genesis Scottish Open
|T17
|65-68-70-71
|-6
|47.000
|June 22, 2025
|Travelers Championship
|W/D
|72-73-74
|+9
|--
|June 8, 2025
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|70-68
|-2
|--
|June 1, 2025
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|MC
|75-75
|+6
|--
|May 25, 2025
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|2
|66-63-68-72
|-11
|300.000
|May 11, 2025
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|T7
|70-67-68-67
|-12
|43.750
Schmid's recent performances
- Schmid has finished in the top 20 three times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Charles Schwab Challenge, where he finished second with a score of 11-under.
- Schmid has an average of 0.017 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.467 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Schmid has averaged 0.452 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Schmid's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|75
|0.108
|0.017
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|87
|0.057
|-0.003
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|155
|-0.291
|-0.029
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|45
|0.211
|0.467
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|93
|0.085
|0.452
Schmid's advanced stats and rankings
- Schmid has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.108 (75th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 315.6 yards ranks 11th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Schmid is sporting a 0.057 mark that ranks 87th on TOUR. He ranks 41st with a 68.60% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Schmid is delivering a 0.211 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 45th on TOUR. He ranks 137th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.38, and he ranks 28th by breaking par 23.38% of the time.
- Schmid currently ranks 70th in FedExCup Regular Season points with 620 points.
All stats in this article are accurate for Schmid as of the start of the Sanderson Farms Championship.
