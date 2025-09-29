PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
25M AGO

Matti Schmid betting profile: Sanderson Farms Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Matti Schmid of Germany watches an approach shot on the second hole during the second round of the FedEx St. Jude Championship 2025 at TPC Southwind on August 08, 2025 in Memphis, Tennessee. (Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

    Matti Schmid returns to the Sanderson Farms Championship, set to tee off at The Country Club of Jackson from Oct. 2-5, 2025. Schmid looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he finished tied for 16th at 17-under.

    Latest odds for Schmid at the Sanderson Farms Championship.

    Schmid's recent history at the Sanderson Farms Championship

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024T1670-66-67-68-17
    2023MC72-74+2

    At the Sanderson Farms Championship

    • In Schmid's most recent appearance at the Sanderson Farms Championship, in 2024, he finished tied for 16th after posting a score of 17-under.
    • Kevin Yu won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 23-under.

    Schmid's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Aug. 10, 2025FedEx St. Jude ChampionshipT3871-66-69-71-3--
    Aug. 3, 2025Wyndham ChampionshipT3169-65-68-71-725.000
    July 27, 20253M OpenT6163-68-76-69-84.200
    July 20, 2025The Open Championship6973-70-79-70+86.500
    July 13, 2025Genesis Scottish OpenT1765-68-70-71-647.000
    June 22, 2025Travelers ChampionshipW/D72-73-74+9--
    June 8, 2025RBC Canadian OpenMC70-68-2--
    June 1, 2025the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayMC75-75+6--
    May 25, 2025Charles Schwab Challenge266-63-68-72-11300.000
    May 11, 2025ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicT770-67-68-67-1243.750

    Schmid's recent performances

    • Schmid has finished in the top 20 three times over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Charles Schwab Challenge, where he finished second with a score of 11-under.
    • Schmid has an average of 0.017 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.467 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Schmid has averaged 0.452 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Schmid's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee750.1080.017
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green870.057-0.003
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green155-0.291-0.029
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting450.2110.467
    Average Strokes Gained: Total930.0850.452

    Schmid's advanced stats and rankings

    • Schmid has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.108 (75th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 315.6 yards ranks 11th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Schmid is sporting a 0.057 mark that ranks 87th on TOUR. He ranks 41st with a 68.60% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Schmid is delivering a 0.211 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 45th on TOUR. He ranks 137th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.38, and he ranks 28th by breaking par 23.38% of the time.
    • Schmid currently ranks 70th in FedExCup Regular Season points with 620 points.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Schmid as of the start of the Sanderson Farms Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

