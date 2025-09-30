PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
JUST NOW

Matthieu Pavon betting profile: Sanderson Farms Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Detailed view of The PGA TOUR flag during the second round of the Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament at Landings Club-Marshwood Course on November 6, 2022 in Savannah, Georgia. (Andrew Wevers/PGA TOUR)

Detailed view of The PGA TOUR flag during the second round of the Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament at Landings Club-Marshwood Course on November 6, 2022 in Savannah, Georgia. (Andrew Wevers/PGA TOUR)

    Matthieu Pavon is set to compete in the Sanderson Farms Championship, taking place at The Country Club of Jackson in Jackson, Mississippi from Oct. 2-5, 2025. This marks Pavon's first appearance in the tournament in the past five years.

    Latest odds for Pavon at the Sanderson Farms Championship.

    At the Sanderson Farms Championship

    • This is Pavon's first time competing in the Sanderson Farms Championship in the past five years.
    • Kevin Yu won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 23-under.

    Pavon's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Sept. 1, 2024TOUR ChampionshipT1767-69-71-67-11--
    Aug. 25, 2024BMW ChampionshipT3373-72-76-68+1--
    Aug. 18, 2024FedEx St. Jude ChampionshipT4665-73-72-68-2--
    July 21, 2024The Open ChampionshipT5072-72-77-72+911.250
    July 14, 2024Genesis Scottish OpenMC74-70+4--
    June 23, 2024Travelers ChampionshipT1671-65-62-68-14112.500
    June 16, 2024U.S. Open567-70-69-71-3300.000
    June 9, 2024the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayMC77-75+8--
    May 19, 2024PGA ChampionshipMC76-77+11--
    May 12, 2024Wells Fargo Championship6776-74-74-77+176.500

    Pavon's recent performances

    • Pavon has finished in the top 20 three times over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the U.S. Open, where he finished fifth with a score of 3-under.
    • Pavon has an average of -0.193 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.200 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Pavon has averaged -0.568 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Pavon's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee109-0.053-0.193
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green152-0.424-0.084
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green165-0.561-0.492
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting740.1080.200
    Average Strokes Gained: Total156-0.931-0.568

    Pavon's advanced stats and rankings

    • Pavon's Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.053 ranks 109th on TOUR, while his average Driving Distance of 299.4 yards ranks 118th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Pavon sports a -0.424 mark that ranks 152nd on TOUR. He ranks 146th with a 63.49% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Pavon has delivered a 0.108 Strokes Gained: Putting mark, which places him 74th on TOUR. Additionally, he ranks 138th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.39.
    • Pavon ranks 166th in FedExCup Regular Season points with 144 points.
    • He breaks par 19.37% of the time, ranking 160th on TOUR in Par Breakers.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Pavon as of the start of the Sanderson Farms Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    More News

    View All News

    Image for article.
    Sep 30, 2025

    Peter Malnati betting profile: Sanderson Farms Championship

    Betting Profile
    Image for article.
    Sep 30, 2025

    Kaito Onishi betting profile: Sanderson Farms Championship

    Betting Profile
    Image for article.
    Sep 30, 2025

    John Pak betting profile: Sanderson Farms Championship

    Betting Profile