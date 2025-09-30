Matthieu Pavon betting profile: Sanderson Farms Championship
Matthieu Pavon is set to compete in the Sanderson Farms Championship, taking place at The Country Club of Jackson in Jackson, Mississippi from Oct. 2-5, 2025. This marks Pavon's first appearance in the tournament in the past five years.
Latest odds for Pavon at the Sanderson Farms Championship.
At the Sanderson Farms Championship
- This is Pavon's first time competing in the Sanderson Farms Championship in the past five years.
- Kevin Yu won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 23-under.
Pavon's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Sept. 1, 2024
|TOUR Championship
|T17
|67-69-71-67
|-11
|--
|Aug. 25, 2024
|BMW Championship
|T33
|73-72-76-68
|+1
|--
|Aug. 18, 2024
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|T46
|65-73-72-68
|-2
|--
|July 21, 2024
|The Open Championship
|T50
|72-72-77-72
|+9
|11.250
|July 14, 2024
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|74-70
|+4
|--
|June 23, 2024
|Travelers Championship
|T16
|71-65-62-68
|-14
|112.500
|June 16, 2024
|U.S. Open
|5
|67-70-69-71
|-3
|300.000
|June 9, 2024
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|MC
|77-75
|+8
|--
|May 19, 2024
|PGA Championship
|MC
|76-77
|+11
|--
|May 12, 2024
|Wells Fargo Championship
|67
|76-74-74-77
|+17
|6.500
Pavon's recent performances
- Pavon has finished in the top 20 three times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the U.S. Open, where he finished fifth with a score of 3-under.
- Pavon has an average of -0.193 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.200 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Pavon has averaged -0.568 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Pavon's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|109
|-0.053
|-0.193
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|152
|-0.424
|-0.084
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|165
|-0.561
|-0.492
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|74
|0.108
|0.200
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|156
|-0.931
|-0.568
Pavon's advanced stats and rankings
- Pavon's Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.053 ranks 109th on TOUR, while his average Driving Distance of 299.4 yards ranks 118th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Pavon sports a -0.424 mark that ranks 152nd on TOUR. He ranks 146th with a 63.49% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Pavon has delivered a 0.108 Strokes Gained: Putting mark, which places him 74th on TOUR. Additionally, he ranks 138th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.39.
- Pavon ranks 166th in FedExCup Regular Season points with 144 points.
- He breaks par 19.37% of the time, ranking 160th on TOUR in Par Breakers.
All stats in this article are accurate for Pavon as of the start of the Sanderson Farms Championship.
