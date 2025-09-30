Matthew Riedel betting profile: Sanderson Farms Championship

Riedel has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.071 (112th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 306.4 yards ranks 61st on TOUR.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Riedel has sported a -0.142 mark that ranks 122nd on TOUR. He ranks 52nd with a 67.84% Greens in Regulation rate.

On the greens, Riedel has delivered a -0.015 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 96th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 158th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.90, and he ranks 134th by breaking par 20.41% of the time.