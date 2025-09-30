Matthew Riedel betting profile: Sanderson Farms Championship
Matthew Riedel is set to compete in the Sanderson Farms Championship, taking place at The Country Club of Jackson in Jackson, Mississippi from Oct. 2-5, 2025. This marks Riedel's first appearance in the tournament in the past five years.
At the Sanderson Farms Championship
- This is Riedel's first time competing in the Sanderson Farms Championship in the past five years.
- Kevin Yu won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 23-under.
Matthew Riedel's recent performances
- Riedel has an average of 0.312 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.009 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Riedel has an average of -0.294 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.682 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Riedel has averaged -0.655 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Matthew Riedel's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|112
|-0.071
|0.312
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|122
|-0.142
|0.009
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|164
|-0.515
|-0.294
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|96
|-0.015
|-0.682
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|154
|-0.744
|-0.655
Matthew Riedel's advanced stats and rankings
- Riedel has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.071 (112th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 306.4 yards ranks 61st on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Riedel has sported a -0.142 mark that ranks 122nd on TOUR. He ranks 52nd with a 67.84% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Riedel has delivered a -0.015 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 96th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 158th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.90, and he ranks 134th by breaking par 20.41% of the time.
- Riedel currently ranks 177th in FedExCup Regular Season points with 87 points.
All stats in this article are accurate for Riedel as of the start of the Sanderson Farms Championship.
