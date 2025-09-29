Matteo Manassero betting profile: Sanderson Farms Championship
Matteo Manassero is set to compete in the Sanderson Farms Championship, taking place at The Country Club of Jackson from Oct. 2-5, 2025. This marks Manassero's first appearance at the tournament in the past five years.
Latest odds for Manassero at the Sanderson Farms Championship.
At the Sanderson Farms Championship
- This is Manassero's first time competing in the Sanderson Farms Championship in the past five years.
- Kevin Yu won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 23-under.
Manassero's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Aug. 3, 2025
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|65-73
|-2
|--
|July 20, 2025
|The Open Championship
|MC
|73-71
|+2
|--
|July 13, 2025
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|71-73
|+4
|--
|June 8, 2025
|RBC Canadian Open
|T6
|67-65-64-69
|-15
|91.667
|May 11, 2025
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|T61
|67-71-74-72
|E
|2.862
|May 4, 2025
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|T45
|66-71-70-67
|-10
|10.500
|April 27, 2025
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|T12
|63-71-65-67
|-22
|30.292
|April 6, 2025
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|69-75
|E
|--
|March 30, 2025
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|T39
|68-69-68-68
|-7
|13.563
|March 23, 2025
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|74-71
|+3
|--
Manassero's recent performances
- Manassero has finished in the top 10 once over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the RBC Canadian Open, where he finished tied for sixth with a score of 15-under.
- Manassero has an average of -0.513 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.299 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Manassero has averaged 0.117 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Manassero's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-0.891
|-0.513
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|0.290
|0.663
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|0.618
|0.288
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|0.076
|-0.299
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|0.094
|0.117
Manassero's advanced stats and rankings
- Manassero has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.891 this season, while his average Driving Distance is 287.8 yards.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Manassero has a 0.290 mark. He has a 65.40% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Manassero has delivered a 0.076 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. In addition, he has a Putts Per Round average of 28.48, and he is breaking par 20.71% of the time.
- Manassero ranks 150th in FedExCup Regular Season Points with 199 points.
All stats in this article are accurate for Manassero as of the start of the Sanderson Farms Championship.
