PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
31M AGO

Matteo Manassero betting profile: Sanderson Farms Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Detailed view of The PGA TOUR flag during the second round of the Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament at Landings Club-Marshwood Course on November 6, 2022 in Savannah, Georgia. (Andrew Wevers/PGA TOUR)

Detailed view of The PGA TOUR flag during the second round of the Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament at Landings Club-Marshwood Course on November 6, 2022 in Savannah, Georgia. (Andrew Wevers/PGA TOUR)

    Matteo Manassero is set to compete in the Sanderson Farms Championship, taking place at The Country Club of Jackson from Oct. 2-5, 2025. This marks Manassero's first appearance at the tournament in the past five years.

    Latest odds for Manassero at the Sanderson Farms Championship.

    At the Sanderson Farms Championship

    • This is Manassero's first time competing in the Sanderson Farms Championship in the past five years.
    • Kevin Yu won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 23-under.

    Manassero's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Aug. 3, 2025Wyndham ChampionshipMC65-73-2--
    July 20, 2025The Open ChampionshipMC73-71+2--
    July 13, 2025Genesis Scottish OpenMC71-73+4--
    June 8, 2025RBC Canadian OpenT667-65-64-69-1591.667
    May 11, 2025ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicT6167-71-74-72E2.862
    May 4, 2025THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonT4566-71-70-67-1010.500
    April 27, 2025Zurich Classic of New OrleansT1263-71-65-67-2230.292
    April 6, 2025Valero Texas OpenMC69-75E--
    March 30, 2025Texas Children's Houston OpenT3968-69-68-68-713.563
    March 23, 2025Valspar ChampionshipMC74-71+3--

    Manassero's recent performances

    • Manassero has finished in the top 10 once over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the RBC Canadian Open, where he finished tied for sixth with a score of 15-under.
    • Manassero has an average of -0.513 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.299 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Manassero has averaged 0.117 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Manassero's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee--0.891-0.513
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green-0.2900.663
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green-0.6180.288
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting-0.076-0.299
    Average Strokes Gained: Total-0.0940.117

    Manassero's advanced stats and rankings

    • Manassero has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.891 this season, while his average Driving Distance is 287.8 yards.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Manassero has a 0.290 mark. He has a 65.40% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Manassero has delivered a 0.076 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. In addition, he has a Putts Per Round average of 28.48, and he is breaking par 20.71% of the time.
    • Manassero ranks 150th in FedExCup Regular Season Points with 199 points.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Manassero as of the start of the Sanderson Farms Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    More News

    View All News

    Image for article.
    Sep 29, 2025

    Chan Kim betting profile: Sanderson Farms Championship

    Betting Profile
    Image for article.
    Sep 29, 2025

    Niklas Norgaard betting profile: Sanderson Farms Championship

    Betting Profile
    Image for article.
    Sep 29, 2025

    Five betting lessons from memorable European Ryder Cup win

    Golfbet News