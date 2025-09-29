Matteo Manassero betting profile: Sanderson Farms Championship

Manassero has finished in the top 10 once over his last ten appearances.

He had his best finish at the RBC Canadian Open, where he finished tied for sixth with a score of 15-under.

Manassero has an average of -0.513 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of -0.299 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.