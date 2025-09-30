Matt Wallace betting profile: Sanderson Farms Championship
Matt Wallace of England plays his second shot on the fourth hole on day four of the BMW PGA Championship 2025 at Wentworth Golf Club on September 14, 2025 in Virginia Water, England. (Kate McShane/Getty Images)
Matt Wallace returns to the Sanderson Farms Championship, set to tee off at The Country Club of Jackson from Oct. 2-5, 2025. Wallace looks to improve upon his performance from 2022's tournament where he missed the cut.
Latest odds for Wallace at the Sanderson Farms Championship.
Wallace's recent history at the Sanderson Farms Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2022
|MC
|72-74
|+2
At the Sanderson Farms Championship
- In Wallace's most recent appearance at the Sanderson Farms Championship, in 2022, he missed the cut after posting a score of 2-over.
- Kevin Yu won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 23-under.
Wallace's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Aug. 3, 2025
|Wyndham Championship
|T27
|65-71-68-68
|-8
|30.250
|July 27, 2025
|3M Open
|T3
|65-67-68-64
|-20
|133.750
|July 20, 2025
|The Open Championship
|T45
|73-69-66-75
|-1
|15.750
|July 13, 2025
|Genesis Scottish Open
|T50
|71-68-68-72
|-1
|7.500
|June 29, 2025
|Rocket Classic
|T46
|69-67-73-68
|-11
|9.500
|June 15, 2025
|U.S. Open
|T23
|72-74-69-73
|+8
|42.000
|June 8, 2025
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|69-71
|E
|--
|May 25, 2025
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|T22
|66-70-70-70
|-4
|36.500
|May 18, 2025
|PGA Championship
|T17
|71-70-68-72
|-3
|72.500
|May 4, 2025
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|W/D
|72
|+1
|--
Wallace's recent performances
- Wallace has finished in the top five once over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the 3M Open, where he finished tied for third with a score of 20-under.
- Wallace has an average of -0.208 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.682 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Wallace has averaged 0.964 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Wallace's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|115
|-0.086
|-0.208
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|93
|0.027
|0.265
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|1
|0.570
|0.224
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|58
|0.150
|0.682
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|32
|0.662
|0.964
Wallace's advanced stats and rankings
- Wallace is posting a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.086 (115th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 305.5 yards ranks 68th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Wallace sports a 0.027 mark that ranks 93rd on TOUR. He ranks 81st with a 66.39% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Wallace is delivering a 0.150 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 58th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 100th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.05, and he ranks 106th by breaking par 21.31% of the time.
- Wallace ranks first in Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green with an impressive 0.570 average this season.
- He has accumulated 439 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 92nd on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Wallace as of the start of the Sanderson Farms Championship.
