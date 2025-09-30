Matt Wallace betting profile: Sanderson Farms Championship

Wallace is posting a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.086 (115th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 305.5 yards ranks 68th on TOUR.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Wallace sports a 0.027 mark that ranks 93rd on TOUR. He ranks 81st with a 66.39% Greens in Regulation rate.

On the greens, Wallace is delivering a 0.150 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 58th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 100th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.05, and he ranks 106th by breaking par 21.31% of the time.

Wallace ranks first in Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green with an impressive 0.570 average this season.