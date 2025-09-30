PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
19M AGO

Matt Wallace betting profile: Sanderson Farms Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Matt Wallace of England plays his second shot on the fourth hole on day four of the BMW PGA Championship 2025 at Wentworth Golf Club on September 14, 2025 in Virginia Water, England. (Kate McShane/Getty Images)

    Matt Wallace returns to the Sanderson Farms Championship, set to tee off at The Country Club of Jackson from Oct. 2-5, 2025. Wallace looks to improve upon his performance from 2022's tournament where he missed the cut.

    Latest odds for Wallace at the Sanderson Farms Championship.

    Wallace's recent history at the Sanderson Farms Championship

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2022MC72-74+2

    At the Sanderson Farms Championship

    • In Wallace's most recent appearance at the Sanderson Farms Championship, in 2022, he missed the cut after posting a score of 2-over.
    • Kevin Yu won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 23-under.

    Wallace's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Aug. 3, 2025Wyndham ChampionshipT2765-71-68-68-830.250
    July 27, 20253M OpenT365-67-68-64-20133.750
    July 20, 2025The Open ChampionshipT4573-69-66-75-115.750
    July 13, 2025Genesis Scottish OpenT5071-68-68-72-17.500
    June 29, 2025Rocket ClassicT4669-67-73-68-119.500
    June 15, 2025U.S. OpenT2372-74-69-73+842.000
    June 8, 2025RBC Canadian OpenMC69-71E--
    May 25, 2025Charles Schwab ChallengeT2266-70-70-70-436.500
    May 18, 2025PGA ChampionshipT1771-70-68-72-372.500
    May 4, 2025THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonW/D72+1--

    Wallace's recent performances

    • Wallace has finished in the top five once over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the 3M Open, where he finished tied for third with a score of 20-under.
    • Wallace has an average of -0.208 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.682 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Wallace has averaged 0.964 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Wallace's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee115-0.086-0.208
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green930.0270.265
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green10.5700.224
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting580.1500.682
    Average Strokes Gained: Total320.6620.964

    Wallace's advanced stats and rankings

    • Wallace is posting a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.086 (115th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 305.5 yards ranks 68th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Wallace sports a 0.027 mark that ranks 93rd on TOUR. He ranks 81st with a 66.39% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Wallace is delivering a 0.150 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 58th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 100th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.05, and he ranks 106th by breaking par 21.31% of the time.
    • Wallace ranks first in Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green with an impressive 0.570 average this season.
    • He has accumulated 439 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 92nd on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Wallace as of the start of the Sanderson Farms Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

