Matt NeSmith betting profile: Sanderson Farms Championship

Matthew NeSmith of the United States plays his shot from the first tee during the second round of the Corales Puntacana Championship 2025 at Puntacana Resort & Club, Corales Golf Course on April 18, 2025 in Punta Cana, Dominican Republic. (Bryan M. Bennett/Getty Images)
Matt NeSmith returns to The Country Club of Jackson for the Sanderson Farms Championship, set to tee off from Oct. 2-5, 2025. NeSmith looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he finished tied for 48th at 11-under.
NeSmith's recent history at the Sanderson Farms Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T48
|66-71-71-69
|-11
|2023
|T9
|72-69-71-64
|-12
|2022
|MC
|74-74
|+4
|2021
|T17
|68-71-68-69
|-12
|2020
|MC
|76-70
|+2
At the Sanderson Farms Championship
- In NeSmith's most recent appearance at the Sanderson Farms Championship, in 2024, he finished tied for 48th after posting a score of 11-under.
- NeSmith's best finish at this event came in 2023, when he finished tied for ninth at 12-under.
- Kevin Yu won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 23-under.
NeSmith's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Sept. 14, 2025
|Procore Championship
|MC
|69-77
|+2
|--
|July 13, 2025
|ISCO Championship
|T24
|68-73-69-68
|-2
|21.622
|July 6, 2025
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|74-68
|E
|--
|May 11, 2025
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|72-69
|-1
|--
|May 4, 2025
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|72-73
|+3
|--
|April 27, 2025
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|64-72
|-8
|--
|April 20, 2025
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|T12
|65-69-71-73
|-10
|31.417
|March 9, 2025
|Puerto Rico Open
|MC
|72-71
|-1
|--
|Jan. 25, 2025
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|75-75
|+6
|--
|Nov. 24, 2024
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|68-77
|+3
|--
NeSmith's recent performances
- NeSmith has finished in the top 20 once over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Corales Puntacana Championship, where he finished tied for 12th with a score of 10-under.
- NeSmith has an average of 0.684 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.476 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- NeSmith has averaged 0.080 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
NeSmith's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|0.310
|0.684
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-0.206
|-0.168
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|0.069
|0.041
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-0.562
|-0.476
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-0.388
|0.080
NeSmith's advanced stats and rankings
- NeSmith has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.310 this season, while his average Driving Distance is 307.9 yards.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, NeSmith has sported a -0.206 mark. He has a 66.67% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, NeSmith has delivered a -0.562 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. In addition, he has a Putts Per Round average of 29.80, and he is breaking par 19.72% of the time.
- NeSmith has accumulated 56 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 191st on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for NeSmith as of the start of the Sanderson Farms Championship.
