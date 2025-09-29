Mason Andersen betting profile: Sanderson Farms Championship
1 Min Read
Mason Andersen of the United States plays a shot from a bunker on the 11th hole during the second day of the Barracuda Championship 2025 at Tahoe Mountain Club on July 18, 2025 in Truckee, California. (Lachlan Cunningham/Getty Images)
Mason Andersen is set to compete in the Sanderson Farms Championship, taking place at The Country Club of Jackson in Jackson, Mississippi from Oct. 2-5, 2025. This marks Andersen's first appearance in the tournament in the past five years.
Latest odds for Andersen at the Sanderson Farms Championship.
At the Sanderson Farms Championship
- This is Andersen's first time competing in the Sanderson Farms Championship in the past five years.
- Kevin Yu won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 23-under.
Andersen's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|July 21, 2024
|The Open Championship
|MC
|76-80
|+14
|--
Andersen's recent performances
- Andersen's best finish in his last ten appearances came at The Open Championship, where he missed the cut with a score of 14-over.
- Andersen has an average of -0.602 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.288 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Andersen has averaged -2.326 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Andersen's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|156
|-0.517
|-0.602
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|162
|-0.813
|-1.556
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|67
|0.063
|0.120
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|98
|-0.029
|-0.288
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|161
|-1.295
|-2.326
Andersen's advanced stats and rankings
- Andersen has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.517 (156th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 299.7 yards ranks 116th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Andersen is sporting a -0.813 mark that ranks 162nd on TOUR. He ranks 162nd with a 61.33% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Andersen is delivering a -0.029 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 98th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 22nd with a Putts Per Round average of 28.43, and he ranks 151st by breaking par 19.83% of the time.
- Andersen has accumulated 43 FedExCup Regular Season points so far this season, ranking him 197th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Andersen as of the start of the Sanderson Farms Championship.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.