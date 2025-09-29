Mason Andersen betting profile: Sanderson Farms Championship

Andersen has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.517 (156th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 299.7 yards ranks 116th on TOUR.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Andersen is sporting a -0.813 mark that ranks 162nd on TOUR. He ranks 162nd with a 61.33% Greens in Regulation rate.

On the greens, Andersen is delivering a -0.029 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 98th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 22nd with a Putts Per Round average of 28.43, and he ranks 151st by breaking par 19.83% of the time.