PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
2H AGO

Mark Hubbard betting profile: Sanderson Farms Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Mark Hubbard of the United States plays his shot from the 16th tee during the final round of the Wyndham Championship 2025 at Sedgefield Country Club on August 03, 2025 in Greensboro, North Carolina. (Johnnie Izquierdo/Getty Images)

Mark Hubbard of the United States plays his shot from the 16th tee during the final round of the Wyndham Championship 2025 at Sedgefield Country Club on August 03, 2025 in Greensboro, North Carolina. (Johnnie Izquierdo/Getty Images)

    Mark Hubbard returns to the Sanderson Farms Championship, set to tee off at The Country Club of Jackson from Oct. 2-5, 2025. Hubbard looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he finished tied for 63rd at 8-under.

    Latest odds for Hubbard at the Sanderson Farms Championship.

    Hubbard's recent history at the Sanderson Farms Championship

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024T6369-66-74-71-8
    2023T567-69-65-74-13
    2021MC74-71+1
    2020MC74-72+2

    At the Sanderson Farms Championship

    • In Hubbard's most recent appearance at the Sanderson Farms Championship, in 2024, he finished tied for 63rd after posting a score of 8-under.
    • Hubbard's best finish at this event came in 2023, when he finished tied for fifth at 13-under.
    • Kevin Yu won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 23-under.

    Hubbard's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Sept. 14, 2025Procore ChampionshipT3871-68-70-73-6--
    Aug. 3, 2025Wyndham ChampionshipT363-66-73-63-15162.500
    July 27, 20253M OpenT6166-68-74-68-84.200
    July 13, 2025ISCO ChampionshipT6771-70-72-76+92.178
    July 6, 2025John Deere ClassicT3370-67-69-68-1019.563
    June 29, 2025Rocket ClassicT1363-69-67-71-1854.167
    June 15, 2025U.S. OpenMC76-73+9--
    June 8, 2025RBC Canadian OpenT4769-68-69-67-79.000
    May 25, 2025Charles Schwab ChallengeT2869-67-71-70-325.813
    May 11, 2025ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicT768-71-67-66-1243.750

    Hubbard's recent performances

    • Hubbard has finished in the top 10 twice over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Wyndham Championship, where he finished tied for third with a score of 15-under.
    • Hubbard has an average of -0.305 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.497 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Hubbard has averaged 0.600 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Hubbard's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee106-0.032-0.305
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green670.1300.376
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green105-0.0550.032
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting460.1960.497
    Average Strokes Gained: Total810.2390.600

    Hubbard's advanced stats and rankings

    • Hubbard has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.032 (106th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 302.5 yards ranks 92nd on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Hubbard is sporting a 0.130 mark that ranks 67th on TOUR. He ranks 70th with a 66.81% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Hubbard is delivering a 0.196 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 46th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 84th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.90, and he ranks 49th by breaking par 22.58% of the time.
    • Hubbard has accumulated 558 FedExCup Regular Season points so far this season, ranking him 77th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Hubbard as of the start of the Sanderson Farms Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    More News

    View All News

    Image for article.
    Sep 29, 2025

    Chan Kim betting profile: Sanderson Farms Championship

    Betting Profile
    Image for article.
    Sep 29, 2025

    Niklas Norgaard betting profile: Sanderson Farms Championship

    Betting Profile
    Image for article.
    Sep 29, 2025

    Five betting lessons from memorable European Ryder Cup win

    Golfbet News