Mark Hubbard betting profile: Sanderson Farms Championship

Mark Hubbard of the United States plays his shot from the 16th tee during the final round of the Wyndham Championship 2025 at Sedgefield Country Club on August 03, 2025 in Greensboro, North Carolina. (Johnnie Izquierdo/Getty Images)
Mark Hubbard returns to the Sanderson Farms Championship, set to tee off at The Country Club of Jackson from Oct. 2-5, 2025. Hubbard looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he finished tied for 63rd at 8-under.
Latest odds for Hubbard at the Sanderson Farms Championship.
Hubbard's recent history at the Sanderson Farms Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T63
|69-66-74-71
|-8
|2023
|T5
|67-69-65-74
|-13
|2021
|MC
|74-71
|+1
|2020
|MC
|74-72
|+2
At the Sanderson Farms Championship
- In Hubbard's most recent appearance at the Sanderson Farms Championship, in 2024, he finished tied for 63rd after posting a score of 8-under.
- Hubbard's best finish at this event came in 2023, when he finished tied for fifth at 13-under.
- Kevin Yu won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 23-under.
Hubbard's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Sept. 14, 2025
|Procore Championship
|T38
|71-68-70-73
|-6
|--
|Aug. 3, 2025
|Wyndham Championship
|T3
|63-66-73-63
|-15
|162.500
|July 27, 2025
|3M Open
|T61
|66-68-74-68
|-8
|4.200
|July 13, 2025
|ISCO Championship
|T67
|71-70-72-76
|+9
|2.178
|July 6, 2025
|John Deere Classic
|T33
|70-67-69-68
|-10
|19.563
|June 29, 2025
|Rocket Classic
|T13
|63-69-67-71
|-18
|54.167
|June 15, 2025
|U.S. Open
|MC
|76-73
|+9
|--
|June 8, 2025
|RBC Canadian Open
|T47
|69-68-69-67
|-7
|9.000
|May 25, 2025
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|T28
|69-67-71-70
|-3
|25.813
|May 11, 2025
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|T7
|68-71-67-66
|-12
|43.750
Hubbard's recent performances
- Hubbard has finished in the top 10 twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Wyndham Championship, where he finished tied for third with a score of 15-under.
- Hubbard has an average of -0.305 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.497 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Hubbard has averaged 0.600 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Hubbard's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|106
|-0.032
|-0.305
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|67
|0.130
|0.376
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|105
|-0.055
|0.032
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|46
|0.196
|0.497
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|81
|0.239
|0.600
Hubbard's advanced stats and rankings
- Hubbard has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.032 (106th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 302.5 yards ranks 92nd on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Hubbard is sporting a 0.130 mark that ranks 67th on TOUR. He ranks 70th with a 66.81% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Hubbard is delivering a 0.196 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 46th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 84th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.90, and he ranks 49th by breaking par 22.58% of the time.
- Hubbard has accumulated 558 FedExCup Regular Season points so far this season, ranking him 77th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Hubbard as of the start of the Sanderson Farms Championship.
