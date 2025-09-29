PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
1H AGO

Mackenzie Hughes betting profile: Sanderson Farms Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Detailed view of The PGA TOUR flag during the second round of the Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament at Landings Club-Marshwood Course on November 6, 2022 in Savannah, Georgia. (Andrew Wevers/PGA TOUR)

    Mackenzie Hughes returns to the Sanderson Farms Championship, set to tee off at The Country Club of Jackson from Oct. 2-5, 2025. Hughes looks to recapture the magic from his 2023 victory at this event.

    Hughes' recent history at the Sanderson Farms Championship

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024T865-72-68-64-19
    2023171-63-68-69-17
    2022T3572-66-68-70-12

    At the Sanderson Farms Championship

    • In Hughes' most recent appearance at the Sanderson Farms Championship, in 2024, he finished tied for eighth after posting a score of 19-under.
    • Hughes' best finish at this event came in 2023, when he won the tournament at 17-under.
    • Kevin Yu won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 23-under.

    Hughes' recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Sept. 14, 2025Procore ChampionshipT763-74-69-68-14--
    Aug. 10, 2025FedEx St. Jude ChampionshipT5671-69-70-72+2--
    July 27, 20253M OpenT5366-71-69-68-106.325
    July 20, 2025The Open ChampionshipMC79-70+7--
    July 13, 2025Genesis Scottish OpenMC68-73+1--
    June 22, 2025Travelers Championship6571-72-70-74+77.000
    June 15, 2025U.S. OpenT5073-72-74-75+1413.050
    June 8, 2025RBC Canadian OpenT2768-66-64-72-1026.556
    June 1, 2025the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayT3973-71-77-74+719.500
    May 25, 2025Charles Schwab ChallengeMC73-68+1--

    Hughes' recent performances

    • Hughes has finished in the top 10 once over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Procore Championship, where he finished tied for seventh with a score of 14-under.
    • Hughes has an average of -0.237 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.601 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Hughes has averaged 0.340 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Hughes' Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee128-0.211-0.237
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green132-0.194-0.555
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green170.3190.532
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting700.1200.601
    Average Strokes Gained: Total1010.0340.340

    Hughes' advanced stats and rankings

    • Hughes has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.211 (128th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 301.0 yards ranks 105th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Hughes sports a -0.194 mark that ranks 132nd on TOUR. He ranks 133rd with a 64.51% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Hughes has delivered a 0.120 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 70th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 67th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.79, and he ranks 153rd by breaking par 19.79% of the time.
    • Hughes currently sits 59th in FedExCup Regular Season points with 704 points.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Hughes as of the start of the Sanderson Farms Championship.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

