Mackenzie Hughes betting profile: Sanderson Farms Championship
Mackenzie Hughes returns to the Sanderson Farms Championship, set to tee off at The Country Club of Jackson from Oct. 2-5, 2025. Hughes looks to recapture the magic from his 2023 victory at this event.
Hughes' recent history at the Sanderson Farms Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T8
|65-72-68-64
|-19
|2023
|1
|71-63-68-69
|-17
|2022
|T35
|72-66-68-70
|-12
At the Sanderson Farms Championship
- In Hughes' most recent appearance at the Sanderson Farms Championship, in 2024, he finished tied for eighth after posting a score of 19-under.
- Hughes' best finish at this event came in 2023, when he won the tournament at 17-under.
- Kevin Yu won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 23-under.
Hughes' recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Sept. 14, 2025
|Procore Championship
|T7
|63-74-69-68
|-14
|--
|Aug. 10, 2025
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|T56
|71-69-70-72
|+2
|--
|July 27, 2025
|3M Open
|T53
|66-71-69-68
|-10
|6.325
|July 20, 2025
|The Open Championship
|MC
|79-70
|+7
|--
|July 13, 2025
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|68-73
|+1
|--
|June 22, 2025
|Travelers Championship
|65
|71-72-70-74
|+7
|7.000
|June 15, 2025
|U.S. Open
|T50
|73-72-74-75
|+14
|13.050
|June 8, 2025
|RBC Canadian Open
|T27
|68-66-64-72
|-10
|26.556
|June 1, 2025
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|T39
|73-71-77-74
|+7
|19.500
|May 25, 2025
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|73-68
|+1
|--
Hughes' recent performances
- Hughes has finished in the top 10 once over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Procore Championship, where he finished tied for seventh with a score of 14-under.
- Hughes has an average of -0.237 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.601 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Hughes has averaged 0.340 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Hughes' Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|128
|-0.211
|-0.237
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|132
|-0.194
|-0.555
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|17
|0.319
|0.532
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|70
|0.120
|0.601
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|101
|0.034
|0.340
Hughes' advanced stats and rankings
- Hughes has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.211 (128th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 301.0 yards ranks 105th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Hughes sports a -0.194 mark that ranks 132nd on TOUR. He ranks 133rd with a 64.51% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Hughes has delivered a 0.120 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 70th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 67th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.79, and he ranks 153rd by breaking par 19.79% of the time.
- Hughes currently sits 59th in FedExCup Regular Season points with 704 points.
All stats in this article are accurate for Hughes as of the start of the Sanderson Farms Championship.
