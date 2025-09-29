PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
41M AGO

Mac Meissner betting profile: Sanderson Farms Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Mac Meissner of the United States follows his shot from the 14th tee during the third round of the Wyndham Championship 2025 at Sedgefield Country Club on August 02, 2025 in Greensboro, North Carolina. (Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

    Mac Meissner returns to the Sanderson Farms Championship, set to tee off at The Country Club of Jackson from Oct. 2-5, 2025. Meissner looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he finished tied for 37th at 13-under.

    Latest odds for Meissner at the Sanderson Farms Championship.

    Meissner's recent history at the Sanderson Farms Championship

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024T3767-71-66-71-13

    At the Sanderson Farms Championship

    • In Meissner's most recent appearance at the Sanderson Farms Championship, in 2024, he finished tied for 37th after posting a score of 13-under.
    • Kevin Yu won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 23-under.

    Meissner's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Oct. 27, 2024ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIPT2769-69-67-67-8--
    Oct. 13, 2024Black Desert ChampionshipT2566-69-70-66-13--
    Oct. 6, 2024Sanderson Farms ChampionshipT3767-71-66-71-13--
    Sept. 15, 2024Procore ChampionshipMC71-74+1--
    Aug. 11, 2024Wyndham ChampionshipT1265-70-67-67-1152.500
    July 28, 20243M OpenT5971-69-67-74-34.800
    July 14, 2024ISCO ChampionshipT1669-66-68-68-1729.000
    July 7, 2024John Deere ClassicT2067-68-66-66-1743.000
    June 30, 2024Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC73-68-3--
    June 16, 2024U.S. OpenMC72-77+9--

    Meissner's recent performances

    • Meissner has finished in the top-20 three times over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Wyndham Championship, where he finished tied for 12th with a score of 11-under.
    • Meissner has an average of 0.336 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.164 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Meissner has averaged 1.557 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Meissner's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee142-0.2830.336
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green450.2830.481
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green190.2960.576
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting109-0.0780.164
    Average Strokes Gained: Total840.2181.557

    Meissner's advanced stats and rankings

    • Meissner posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.283 (142nd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 302.6 yards ranked 90th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Meissner sported a 0.283 mark that ranked 45th on TOUR. He ranked 120th with a 64.95 percent Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Meissner delivered a -0.078 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 109th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 58th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.74, and he ranked 131st by breaking par 20.59 percent of the time.
    • Meissner has accumulated 495 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking him 86th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Meissner as of the start of the Sanderson Farms Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

