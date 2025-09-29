Mac Meissner betting profile: Sanderson Farms Championship
Mac Meissner of the United States follows his shot from the 14th tee during the third round of the Wyndham Championship 2025 at Sedgefield Country Club on August 02, 2025 in Greensboro, North Carolina. (Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)
Mac Meissner returns to the Sanderson Farms Championship, set to tee off at The Country Club of Jackson from Oct. 2-5, 2025. Meissner looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he finished tied for 37th at 13-under.
Latest odds for Meissner at the Sanderson Farms Championship.
Meissner's recent history at the Sanderson Farms Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T37
|67-71-66-71
|-13
At the Sanderson Farms Championship
- In Meissner's most recent appearance at the Sanderson Farms Championship, in 2024, he finished tied for 37th after posting a score of 13-under.
- Kevin Yu won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 23-under.
Meissner's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Oct. 27, 2024
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|T27
|69-69-67-67
|-8
|--
|Oct. 13, 2024
|Black Desert Championship
|T25
|66-69-70-66
|-13
|--
|Oct. 6, 2024
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|T37
|67-71-66-71
|-13
|--
|Sept. 15, 2024
|Procore Championship
|MC
|71-74
|+1
|--
|Aug. 11, 2024
|Wyndham Championship
|T12
|65-70-67-67
|-11
|52.500
|July 28, 2024
|3M Open
|T59
|71-69-67-74
|-3
|4.800
|July 14, 2024
|ISCO Championship
|T16
|69-66-68-68
|-17
|29.000
|July 7, 2024
|John Deere Classic
|T20
|67-68-66-66
|-17
|43.000
|June 30, 2024
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|73-68
|-3
|--
|June 16, 2024
|U.S. Open
|MC
|72-77
|+9
|--
Meissner's recent performances
- Meissner has finished in the top-20 three times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Wyndham Championship, where he finished tied for 12th with a score of 11-under.
- Meissner has an average of 0.336 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.164 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Meissner has averaged 1.557 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Meissner's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|142
|-0.283
|0.336
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|45
|0.283
|0.481
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|19
|0.296
|0.576
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|109
|-0.078
|0.164
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|84
|0.218
|1.557
Meissner's advanced stats and rankings
- Meissner posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.283 (142nd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 302.6 yards ranked 90th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Meissner sported a 0.283 mark that ranked 45th on TOUR. He ranked 120th with a 64.95 percent Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Meissner delivered a -0.078 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 109th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 58th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.74, and he ranked 131st by breaking par 20.59 percent of the time.
- Meissner has accumulated 495 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking him 86th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Meissner as of the start of the Sanderson Farms Championship.
