34M AGO

Luke List betting profile: Sanderson Farms Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Luke List of the United States plays his shot from the 11th tee during the first round of the Barracuda Championship 2025 at Tahoe Mountain Club on July 17, 2025 in Truckee, California. (Eakin Howard/Getty Images)

    Luke List returns to the Sanderson Farms Championship, set to tee off at The Country Club of Jackson from Oct. 2-5, 2025. List looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he finished tied for 42nd.

    Latest odds for List at the Sanderson Farms Championship.

    List's recent history at the Sanderson Farms Championship

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024T4270-67-70-69-12
    2023T7369-72-75-70-2
    2022T1769-70-68-65-16
    2021MC70-72-2
    2020MC71-75+2

    At the Sanderson Farms Championship

    • In List's most recent appearance at the Sanderson Farms Championship, in 2024, he finished tied for 42nd after posting a score of 12-under.
    • List's best finish at this event came in 2022, when he finished tied for 17th at 16-under.
    • Kevin Yu won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 23-under.

    List's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Sep. 14, 2025Procore ChampionshipT3071-71-69-70-7--
    Aug. 3, 2025Wyndham ChampionshipMC75-71+6--
    July 27, 20253M OpenMC72-67-3--
    July 13, 2025ISCO ChampionshipT872-66-65-73-440.000
    July 6, 2025John Deere ClassicMC69-70-3--
    June 29, 2025Rocket ClassicT4168-70-68-70-1213.000
    June 8, 2025RBC Canadian OpenMC69-69-2--
    May 25, 2025Charles Schwab ChallengeT3671-69-67-71-216.500
    May 11, 2025ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicT6771-68-75-75+52.178
    May 4, 2025THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC70-69-3--

    List's recent performances

    • List has finished in the top 10 once over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the ISCO Championship, where he finished tied for eighth with a score of 4-under.
    • List has an average of -0.119 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.009 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • List has averaged 0.276 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    List's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee200.410-0.119
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green153-0.4360.328
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green129-0.1360.076
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting123-0.157-0.009
    Average Strokes Gained: Total135-0.3190.276

    List's advanced stats and rankings

    • List has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.410 (20th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 312.0 yards ranks 27th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, List has sported a -0.436 mark that ranks 153rd on TOUR. He ranks 90th with a 66.12% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, List has delivered a -0.157 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 123rd on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 139th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.41, and he ranks 141st by breaking par 20.13% of the time.
    • List has accumulated 175 FedExCup Regular Season points so far this season, ranking 157th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for List as of the start of the Sanderson Farms Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

