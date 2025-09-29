Luke List betting profile: Sanderson Farms Championship
Luke List of the United States plays his shot from the 11th tee during the first round of the Barracuda Championship 2025 at Tahoe Mountain Club on July 17, 2025 in Truckee, California. (Eakin Howard/Getty Images)
Luke List returns to the Sanderson Farms Championship, set to tee off at The Country Club of Jackson from Oct. 2-5, 2025. List looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he finished tied for 42nd.
Latest odds for List at the Sanderson Farms Championship.
List's recent history at the Sanderson Farms Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T42
|70-67-70-69
|-12
|2023
|T73
|69-72-75-70
|-2
|2022
|T17
|69-70-68-65
|-16
|2021
|MC
|70-72
|-2
|2020
|MC
|71-75
|+2
At the Sanderson Farms Championship
- In List's most recent appearance at the Sanderson Farms Championship, in 2024, he finished tied for 42nd after posting a score of 12-under.
- List's best finish at this event came in 2022, when he finished tied for 17th at 16-under.
- Kevin Yu won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 23-under.
List's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Sep. 14, 2025
|Procore Championship
|T30
|71-71-69-70
|-7
|--
|Aug. 3, 2025
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|75-71
|+6
|--
|July 27, 2025
|3M Open
|MC
|72-67
|-3
|--
|July 13, 2025
|ISCO Championship
|T8
|72-66-65-73
|-4
|40.000
|July 6, 2025
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|69-70
|-3
|--
|June 29, 2025
|Rocket Classic
|T41
|68-70-68-70
|-12
|13.000
|June 8, 2025
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|69-69
|-2
|--
|May 25, 2025
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|T36
|71-69-67-71
|-2
|16.500
|May 11, 2025
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|T67
|71-68-75-75
|+5
|2.178
|May 4, 2025
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|70-69
|-3
|--
List's recent performances
- List has finished in the top 10 once over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the ISCO Championship, where he finished tied for eighth with a score of 4-under.
- List has an average of -0.119 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.009 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- List has averaged 0.276 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
List's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|20
|0.410
|-0.119
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|153
|-0.436
|0.328
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|129
|-0.136
|0.076
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|123
|-0.157
|-0.009
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|135
|-0.319
|0.276
List's advanced stats and rankings
- List has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.410 (20th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 312.0 yards ranks 27th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, List has sported a -0.436 mark that ranks 153rd on TOUR. He ranks 90th with a 66.12% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, List has delivered a -0.157 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 123rd on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 139th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.41, and he ranks 141st by breaking par 20.13% of the time.
- List has accumulated 175 FedExCup Regular Season points so far this season, ranking 157th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for List as of the start of the Sanderson Farms Championship.
