PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
2H AGO

Luke Clanton betting profile: Sanderson Farms Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Luke Clanton of the United States plays his shot from the fifth tee during the first round of the Procore Championship 2025 at Silverado Resort and Spa on September 11, 2025 in Napa, California. (Mike Mulholland/Getty Images)

Luke Clanton of the United States plays his shot from the fifth tee during the first round of the Procore Championship 2025 at Silverado Resort and Spa on September 11, 2025 in Napa, California. (Mike Mulholland/Getty Images)

    Luke Clanton is set to tee off at The Country Club of Jackson from Oct. 2-5 for the 2025 Sanderson Farms Championship. This will be Clanton's first appearance at the tournament in the past five years.

    Latest odds for Clanton at the Sanderson Farms Championship.

    At the Sanderson Farms Championship

    • This is Clanton's first time competing in the Sanderson Farms Championship in the past five years.
    • Kevin Yu won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 23-under.

    Clanton's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Sept. 14, 2025Procore ChampionshipMC76-73+5--
    Aug. 3, 2025Wyndham ChampionshipT6771-65-70-74E3.300
    July 27, 20253M OpenT6166-66-70-74-84.200
    July 13, 2025Genesis Scottish OpenT6572-66-74-70+23.500
    July 6, 2025John Deere ClassicMC70-69-3--
    June 29, 2025Rocket ClassicT6066-67-77-69-94.400
    June 22, 2025Travelers ChampionshipT3467-72-68-70-325.750
    June 8, 2025RBC Canadian OpenMC70-69-1--
    March 23, 2025Valspar ChampionshipT4274-69-70-71E--
    March 2, 2025Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesT1867-66-70-69-12--

    Clanton's recent performances

    • Clanton has finished in the top 20 once over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, where he finished tied for 18th with a score of 12-under.
    • Clanton has an average of 0.285 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.917 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Clanton has averaged -0.656 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Clanton's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee-0.2960.285
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green-0.2680.176
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green--0.188-0.200
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting--0.385-0.917
    Average Strokes Gained: Total--0.009-0.656

    Clanton's advanced stats and rankings

    • Clanton has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.296 this season, while his average Driving Distance is 313.3 yards.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Clanton has sported a 0.268 mark. He has a 69.44% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Clanton has delivered a -0.385 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. In addition, he has a Putts Per Round average of 29.90, and he is breaking par 21.69% of the time.
    • Clanton has accumulated 41 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 199th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Clanton as of the start of the Sanderson Farms Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    More News

    View All News

    Image for article.
    Sep 29, 2025

    Chan Kim betting profile: Sanderson Farms Championship

    Betting Profile
    Image for article.
    Sep 29, 2025

    Niklas Norgaard betting profile: Sanderson Farms Championship

    Betting Profile
    Image for article.
    Sep 29, 2025

    Five betting lessons from memorable European Ryder Cup win

    Golfbet News