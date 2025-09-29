Luke Clanton betting profile: Sanderson Farms Championship
Luke Clanton of the United States plays his shot from the fifth tee during the first round of the Procore Championship 2025 at Silverado Resort and Spa on September 11, 2025 in Napa, California. (Mike Mulholland/Getty Images)
Luke Clanton is set to tee off at The Country Club of Jackson from Oct. 2-5 for the 2025 Sanderson Farms Championship. This will be Clanton's first appearance at the tournament in the past five years.
Latest odds for Clanton at the Sanderson Farms Championship.
At the Sanderson Farms Championship
- This is Clanton's first time competing in the Sanderson Farms Championship in the past five years.
- Kevin Yu won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 23-under.
Clanton's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Sept. 14, 2025
|Procore Championship
|MC
|76-73
|+5
|--
|Aug. 3, 2025
|Wyndham Championship
|T67
|71-65-70-74
|E
|3.300
|July 27, 2025
|3M Open
|T61
|66-66-70-74
|-8
|4.200
|July 13, 2025
|Genesis Scottish Open
|T65
|72-66-74-70
|+2
|3.500
|July 6, 2025
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|70-69
|-3
|--
|June 29, 2025
|Rocket Classic
|T60
|66-67-77-69
|-9
|4.400
|June 22, 2025
|Travelers Championship
|T34
|67-72-68-70
|-3
|25.750
|June 8, 2025
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|70-69
|-1
|--
|March 23, 2025
|Valspar Championship
|T42
|74-69-70-71
|E
|--
|March 2, 2025
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|T18
|67-66-70-69
|-12
|--
Clanton's recent performances
- Clanton has finished in the top 20 once over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, where he finished tied for 18th with a score of 12-under.
- Clanton has an average of 0.285 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.917 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Clanton has averaged -0.656 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Clanton's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|0.296
|0.285
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|0.268
|0.176
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-0.188
|-0.200
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-0.385
|-0.917
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-0.009
|-0.656
Clanton's advanced stats and rankings
- Clanton has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.296 this season, while his average Driving Distance is 313.3 yards.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Clanton has sported a 0.268 mark. He has a 69.44% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Clanton has delivered a -0.385 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. In addition, he has a Putts Per Round average of 29.90, and he is breaking par 21.69% of the time.
- Clanton has accumulated 41 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 199th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Clanton as of the start of the Sanderson Farms Championship.
