Lanto Griffin betting profile: Sanderson Farms Championship
Detailed view of The PGA TOUR flag during the second round of the Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament at Landings Club-Marshwood Course on November 6, 2022 in Savannah, Georgia. (Andrew Wevers/PGA TOUR)
Lanto Griffin returns to the Sanderson Farms Championship, set to tee off at The Country Club of Jackson from Oct. 2-5, 2025. Griffin looks to improve upon his performance from 2022 where he missed the cut.
Latest odds for Griffin at the Sanderson Farms Championship.
Griffin's recent history at the Sanderson Farms Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2022
|MC
|68-72
|-4
|2020
|T11
|71-67-70-66
|-14
At the Sanderson Farms Championship
- In Griffin's most recent appearance at the Sanderson Farms Championship, in 2022, he missed the cut after posting a score of 4-under.
- Griffin's best finish at this event came in 2020, when he finished tied for 11th at 14-under.
- Kevin Yu won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 23-under.
Griffin's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Sept. 14, 2025
|Procore Championship
|3
|65-70-71-65
|-17
|--
|Aug. 3, 2025
|Wyndham Championship
|T23
|68-66-71-66
|-9
|36.375
|July 27, 2025
|3M Open
|MC
|70-71
|-1
|--
|July 13, 2025
|ISCO Championship
|T61
|70-71-73-73
|+7
|2.862
|July 6, 2025
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|67-71
|-4
|--
|June 29, 2025
|Rocket Classic
|T51
|67-71-71-69
|-10
|6.333
|June 15, 2025
|U.S. Open
|MC
|71-78
|+9
|--
|June 8, 2025
|RBC Canadian Open
|T27
|69-68-70-63
|-10
|26.556
|May 25, 2025
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|70-75
|+5
|--
|May 11, 2025
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|72-70
|E
|--
Griffin's recent performances
- Griffin has finished in the top five once over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Procore Championship, where he finished third with a score of 17-under.
- Griffin has an average of -0.180 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.551 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Griffin has averaged 1.044 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Griffin's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|98
|0.008
|-0.180
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|61
|0.191
|0.360
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|128
|-0.135
|0.313
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|83
|0.077
|0.551
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|87
|0.141
|1.044
Griffin's advanced stats and rankings
- Griffin has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.008 (98th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 300.8 yards ranks 108th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Griffin sports a 0.191 mark that ranks 61st on TOUR. He ranks 84th with a 66.31% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Griffin has delivered a 0.077 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 83rd on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 104th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.08, and he ranks 99th by breaking par 21.43% of the time.
- Griffin has accumulated 234 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 142nd on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Griffin as of the start of the Sanderson Farms Championship.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.