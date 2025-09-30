Kye Meeks betting profile: Sanderson Farms Championship
1 Min Read
Detailed view of The PGA TOUR flag during the second round of the Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament at Landings Club-Marshwood Course on November 6, 2022 in Savannah, Georgia. (Andrew Wevers/PGA TOUR)
Kye Meeks is set to tee off at The Country Club of Jackson from Oct. 2-5 in the 2025 Sanderson Farms Championship. This marks Meeks' first appearance at the tournament in the past five years.
Latest odds for Meeks at the Sanderson Farms Championship.
At the Sanderson Farms Championship
- This is Meeks' first time competing in the Sanderson Farms Championship in the past five years.
- Kevin Yu won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 23-under.
Kye Meeks' recent performances
- No recent performance data available for Kye Meeks.
Kye Meeks' Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|-
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|-
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-
|-
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|-
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|-
Kye Meeks' advanced stats and rankings
- No data is available for Meeks' performance in the last five tournaments or for the 2025 season.
All stats in this article are accurate for Meeks as of the start of the Sanderson Farms Championship.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.