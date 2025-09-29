Kris Ventura betting profile: Sanderson Farms Championship
Kris Ventura returns to the Sanderson Farms Championship, set to tee off at The Country Club of Jackson from Oct. 2-5, 2025. Ventura looks to improve upon his performance from 2021, where he finished tied for sixth with a score of 14-under.
Latest odds for Ventura at the Sanderson Farms Championship.
Ventura's recent history at the Sanderson Farms Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2021
|T6
|67-68-68-71
|-14
At the Sanderson Farms Championship
- In Ventura's most recent appearance at the Sanderson Farms Championship, in 2021, he finished tied for sixth after posting a score of 14-under.
- Kevin Yu won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 23-under.
Ventura's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Sept. 14, 2025
|Procore Championship
|MC
|75-76
|+7
|--
|Aug. 3, 2025
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|69-69
|-2
|--
|July 27, 2025
|3M Open
|MC
|66-72
|-4
|--
|July 13, 2025
|ISCO Championship
|T45
|70-64-69-79
|+2
|6.378
|July 6, 2025
|John Deere Classic
|T27
|65-70-69-68
|-12
|30.250
|June 29, 2025
|Rocket Classic
|T34
|65-72-70-68
|-13
|19.000
|June 8, 2025
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|68-70
|-2
|--
|May 25, 2025
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|T16
|68-70-67-70
|-5
|48.000
|May 11, 2025
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|76-71
|+5
|--
|May 4, 2025
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|69-71
|-2
|--
Ventura's recent performances
- Ventura had his best finish at the Charles Schwab Challenge, where he finished tied for 16th with a score of 5-under.
- Ventura has an average of -0.555 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.185 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Ventura has an average of 0.538 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.304 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Ventura has averaged -0.505 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Ventura's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|92
|0.027
|-0.555
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|103
|-0.033
|-0.185
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|130
|-0.150
|0.538
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|63
|0.133
|-0.304
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|104
|-0.023
|-0.505
Ventura's advanced stats and rankings
- Ventura's Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.027 ranks 92nd on TOUR this season, while his average Driving Distance of 313.3 yards ranks 20th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Ventura sports a -0.033 mark that ranks 103rd on TOUR. He ranks 43rd with a 68.32% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Ventura has delivered a 0.133 Strokes Gained: Putting mark, which places him 63rd on TOUR. He ranks 124th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.25, and he ranks 75th by breaking par 21.88% of the time.
- Ventura has accumulated 304 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 121st on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Ventura as of the start of the Sanderson Farms Championship.
