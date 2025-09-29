Kevin Streelman betting profile: Sanderson Farms Championship
Kevin Streelman of the United States hits his tee shot on the fifteenth hole during the first round of the Pinnacle Bank Championship presented by Woodhouse 2025 at The Club at Indian Creek on August 07, 2025 in Omaha, Nebraska. (Jay Biggerstaff/Getty Images)
Kevin Streelman returns to the Sanderson Farms Championship, set to tee off at The Country Club of Jackson from Oct. 2-5, 2025. Streelman looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he finished tied for 42nd.
Latest odds for Streelman at the Sanderson Farms Championship.
Streelman's recent history at the Sanderson Farms Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T42
|67-70-66-73
|-12
|2023
|T24
|71-67-71-70
|-9
|2022
|T31
|68-68-68-71
|-13
|2020
|T4
|72-67-69-64
|-16
At the Sanderson Farms Championship
- In Streelman's most recent appearance at the Sanderson Farms Championship, in 2024, he finished tied for 42nd after posting a score of 12-under.
- Streelman's best finish at this event came in 2020, when he finished tied for fourth at 16-under.
- Kevin Yu won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 23-under.
Streelman's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Sep. 14, 2025
|Procore Championship
|T57
|71-71-71-73
|-2
|--
|Feb. 9, 2025
|WM Phoenix Open
|T71
|71-69-71-74
|+1
|2.850
|Jan. 25, 2025
|Farmers Insurance Open
|T15
|72-73-71-71
|-1
|46.000
|Jan. 19, 2025
|The American Express
|MC
|70-72-75
|+1
|--
|Jan. 12, 2025
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|T53
|69-67-69-69
|-6
|6.050
|Nov. 24, 2024
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|72-74
|+4
|--
|Nov. 17, 2024
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|MC
|73-74
|+5
|--
|Nov. 10, 2024
|World Wide Technology Championship
|T24
|67-70-70-68
|-13
|--
|Oct. 20, 2024
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|67-76
|+1
|--
|Oct. 13, 2024
|Black Desert Championship
|T3
|64-69-63-69
|-19
|--
Streelman's recent performances
- Streelman has finished in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Black Desert Championship, where he finished tied for third with a score of 19-under.
- Streelman has an average of -0.125 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.202 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Streelman has averaged -0.115 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Streelman's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-0.142
|-0.125
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|0.023
|0.028
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-0.269
|-0.221
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|0.250
|0.202
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-0.137
|-0.115
Streelman's advanced stats and rankings
- Streelman has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.142 this season, while his average Driving Distance stands at 295.0 yards.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Streelman is sporting a 0.023 mark. He has a 62.87% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Streelman is delivering a 0.250 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. In addition, he has a Putts Per Round average of 28.63.
- Streelman is breaking par 16.96% of the time this season, while his Bogey Avoidance rate stands at 14.04%.
- In the FedExCup Regular Season standings, Streelman has accumulated 55 points, ranking 193rd on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Streelman as of the start of the Sanderson Farms Championship.
