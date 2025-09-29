Kevin Roy betting profile: Sanderson Farms Championship
Kevin Roy returns to the Sanderson Farms Championship, set to tee off at The Country Club of Jackson from Oct. 2-5, 2025. Roy looks to improve upon his performance from his last appearance at this tournament in 2023, where he finished 76th.
Roy's recent history at the Sanderson Farms Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2023
|76
|68-71-74-74
|-1
At the Sanderson Farms Championship
- In Roy's most recent appearance at the Sanderson Farms Championship, in 2023, he finished 76th after posting a score of 1-under.
- Kevin Yu won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 23-under.
Roy's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|March 24, 2024
|Valspar Championship
|T12
|65-73-69-72
|-5
|--
Roy's recent performances
- Roy has finished in the top 20 once over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Valspar Championship, where he finished tied for 12th with a score of 5-under.
- Roy has an average of 0.176 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.488 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Roy has averaged -0.586 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Roy's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|39
|0.276
|0.176
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|88
|0.047
|-1.183
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|71
|0.043
|-0.067
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|63
|0.133
|0.488
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|48
|0.498
|-0.586
Roy's advanced stats and rankings
- Roy has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.276 (39th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 307.3 yards ranks 52nd on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Roy sports a 0.047 mark that ranks 88th on TOUR. He ranks 23rd with a 69.49% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Roy has delivered a 0.133 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 63rd on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 98th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.03, and he ranks 32nd by breaking par 23.13% of the time.
- Roy ranks 11th in Bogey Avoidance at 13.52% and has accumulated 556 FedExCup Regular Season points, placing him 78th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Roy as of the start of the Sanderson Farms Championship.
