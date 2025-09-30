Keith Mitchell betting profile: Sanderson Farms Championship
1 Min Read
Keith Mitchell of the United States looks on prior to his shot on the 16th tee prior to the Wyndham Championship 2025 at Sedgefield Country Club on July 30, 2025 in Greensboro, North Carolina. (Johnnie Izquierdo/Getty Images)
Keith Mitchell returns to the Sanderson Farms Championship, set to tee off at The Country Club of Jackson from Oct. 2-5, 2025. Mitchell looks to build on his strong performance from last year's tournament where he finished tied for third.
Latest odds for Mitchell at the Sanderson Farms Championship.
Mitchell's recent history at the Sanderson Farms Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T3
|67-64-65-70
|-22
|2022
|MC
|73-71
|E
|2021
|MC
|74-72
|+2
At the Sanderson Farms Championship
- In Mitchell's most recent appearance at the Sanderson Farms Championship, in 2024, he finished tied for third after posting a score of 22-under.
- Kevin Yu won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 23-under.
Mitchell's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Sept. 14, 2025
|Procore Championship
|T53
|73-68-73-71
|-3
|--
|Aug. 3, 2025
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|68-70
|-2
|--
|July 27, 2025
|3M Open
|MC
|68-71
|-3
|--
|July 13, 2025
|Genesis Scottish Open
|T50
|66-67-74-72
|-1
|7.500
|July 6, 2025
|John Deere Classic
|T44
|66-69-73-68
|-8
|9.300
|June 29, 2025
|Rocket Classic
|MC
|71-78
|+5
|--
|June 8, 2025
|RBC Canadian Open
|T27
|68-66-68-68
|-10
|26.556
|May 25, 2025
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|T36
|73-67-68-70
|-2
|16.500
|May 18, 2025
|PGA Championship
|MC
|72-73
|+3
|--
|May 11, 2025
|Truist Championship
|T7
|61-67-71-71
|-10
|187.500
Mitchell's recent performances
- Mitchell has finished in the top 10 once over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Truist Championship, where he finished tied for seventh with a score of 10-under.
- Mitchell has an average of 0.688 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.253 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Mitchell has averaged 0.114 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Mitchell's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|11
|0.514
|0.688
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|59
|0.208
|-0.131
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|138
|-0.193
|-0.190
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|103
|-0.051
|-0.253
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|52
|0.478
|0.114
Mitchell's advanced stats and rankings
- Mitchell has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.514 (11th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 315.1 yards ranks 12th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Mitchell sports a 0.208 mark that ranks 59th on TOUR. He ranks 19th with a 70.00% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Mitchell has delivered a -0.051 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 103rd on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 121st with a Putts Per Round average of 29.24, and he ranks seventh by breaking par 24.68% of the time.
- Mitchell has accumulated 589 FedExCup Regular Season points so far this season, ranking 75th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Mitchell as of the start of the Sanderson Farms Championship.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.