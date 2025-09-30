PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
2H AGO

Keith Mitchell betting profile: Sanderson Farms Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Keith Mitchell of the United States looks on prior to his shot on the 16th tee prior to the Wyndham Championship 2025 at Sedgefield Country Club on July 30, 2025 in Greensboro, North Carolina. (Johnnie Izquierdo/Getty Images)

    Keith Mitchell returns to the Sanderson Farms Championship, set to tee off at The Country Club of Jackson from Oct. 2-5, 2025. Mitchell looks to build on his strong performance from last year's tournament where he finished tied for third.

    Latest odds for Mitchell at the Sanderson Farms Championship.

    Mitchell's recent history at the Sanderson Farms Championship

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024T367-64-65-70-22
    2022MC73-71E
    2021MC74-72+2

    At the Sanderson Farms Championship

    • In Mitchell's most recent appearance at the Sanderson Farms Championship, in 2024, he finished tied for third after posting a score of 22-under.
    • Kevin Yu won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 23-under.

    Mitchell's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Sept. 14, 2025Procore ChampionshipT5373-68-73-71-3--
    Aug. 3, 2025Wyndham ChampionshipMC68-70-2--
    July 27, 20253M OpenMC68-71-3--
    July 13, 2025Genesis Scottish OpenT5066-67-74-72-17.500
    July 6, 2025John Deere ClassicT4466-69-73-68-89.300
    June 29, 2025Rocket ClassicMC71-78+5--
    June 8, 2025RBC Canadian OpenT2768-66-68-68-1026.556
    May 25, 2025Charles Schwab ChallengeT3673-67-68-70-216.500
    May 18, 2025PGA ChampionshipMC72-73+3--
    May 11, 2025Truist ChampionshipT761-67-71-71-10187.500

    Mitchell's recent performances

    • Mitchell has finished in the top 10 once over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Truist Championship, where he finished tied for seventh with a score of 10-under.
    • Mitchell has an average of 0.688 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.253 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Mitchell has averaged 0.114 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Mitchell's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee110.5140.688
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green590.208-0.131
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green138-0.193-0.190
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting103-0.051-0.253
    Average Strokes Gained: Total520.4780.114

    Mitchell's advanced stats and rankings

    • Mitchell has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.514 (11th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 315.1 yards ranks 12th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Mitchell sports a 0.208 mark that ranks 59th on TOUR. He ranks 19th with a 70.00% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Mitchell has delivered a -0.051 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 103rd on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 121st with a Putts Per Round average of 29.24, and he ranks seventh by breaking par 24.68% of the time.
    • Mitchell has accumulated 589 FedExCup Regular Season points so far this season, ranking 75th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Mitchell as of the start of the Sanderson Farms Championship.

