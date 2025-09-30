Keith Mitchell betting profile: Sanderson Farms Championship

Mitchell has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.514 (11th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 315.1 yards ranks 12th on TOUR.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Mitchell sports a 0.208 mark that ranks 59th on TOUR. He ranks 19th with a 70.00% Greens in Regulation rate.

On the greens, Mitchell has delivered a -0.051 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 103rd on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 121st with a Putts Per Round average of 29.24, and he ranks seventh by breaking par 24.68% of the time.