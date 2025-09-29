PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
JUST NOW

Kaito Onishi betting profile: Sanderson Farms Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Kaito Onishi of Japan plays a shot on the 18th hole during the second day of the Barracuda Championship 2025 at Tahoe Mountain Club on July 18, 2025 in Truckee, California. (Lachlan Cunningham/Getty Images)

    Kaito Onishi is set to compete in the Sanderson Farms Championship at The Country Club of Jackson from Oct. 2-5, 2025. This marks Onishi's first appearance in the tournament in the past five years.

    Latest odds for Onishi at the Sanderson Farms Championship.

    At the Sanderson Farms Championship

    • This is Onishi's first time competing in the Sanderson Farms Championship in the past five years.
    • Kevin Yu won this tournament in 2024, finishing 23-under.

    Onishi's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Oct. 27, 2024ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP7775-77-70-74+16--

    Onishi's recent performances

    • Onishi's best finish in his last ten appearances came at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP, where he finished 77th with a score of 16-over.
    • Onishi has an average of -1.258 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.232 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Onishi has averaged -1.951 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Onishi's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee--0.601-1.258
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green--0.414-0.569
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green--0.167-0.355
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting--0.1670.232
    Average Strokes Gained: Total--1.349-1.951

    Onishi's advanced stats and rankings

    • Onishi has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.601 this season, while his average Driving Distance is 300.8 yards.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Onishi sports a -0.414 mark. He has a 62.17% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Onishi has delivered a -0.167 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. Additionally, he has a Putts Per Round average of 28.69, and he is breaking par 18.92% of the time.
    • Onishi currently ranks 198th in FedExCup Regular Season points with 42 points.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Onishi as of the start of the Sanderson Farms Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

