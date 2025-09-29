Kaito Onishi betting profile: Sanderson Farms Championship
Kaito Onishi of Japan plays a shot on the 18th hole during the second day of the Barracuda Championship 2025 at Tahoe Mountain Club on July 18, 2025 in Truckee, California. (Lachlan Cunningham/Getty Images)
Kaito Onishi is set to compete in the Sanderson Farms Championship at The Country Club of Jackson from Oct. 2-5, 2025. This marks Onishi's first appearance in the tournament in the past five years.
Latest odds for Onishi at the Sanderson Farms Championship.
At the Sanderson Farms Championship
- This is Onishi's first time competing in the Sanderson Farms Championship in the past five years.
- Kevin Yu won this tournament in 2024, finishing 23-under.
Onishi's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Oct. 27, 2024
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|77
|75-77-70-74
|+16
|--
Onishi's recent performances
- Onishi's best finish in his last ten appearances came at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP, where he finished 77th with a score of 16-over.
- Onishi has an average of -1.258 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.232 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Onishi has averaged -1.951 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Onishi's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-0.601
|-1.258
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-0.414
|-0.569
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-0.167
|-0.355
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-0.167
|0.232
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-1.349
|-1.951
Onishi's advanced stats and rankings
- Onishi has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.601 this season, while his average Driving Distance is 300.8 yards.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Onishi sports a -0.414 mark. He has a 62.17% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Onishi has delivered a -0.167 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. Additionally, he has a Putts Per Round average of 28.69, and he is breaking par 18.92% of the time.
- Onishi currently ranks 198th in FedExCup Regular Season points with 42 points.
All stats in this article are accurate for Onishi as of the start of the Sanderson Farms Championship.
