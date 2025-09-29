PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
Justin Lower betting profile: Sanderson Farms Championship

Justin Lower of the United States plays his shot from the second tee during the first round of the Wyndham Championship 2025 at Sedgefield Country Club on July 31, 2025 in Greensboro, North Carolina. (Johnnie Izquierdo/Getty Images)

    Justin Lower returns to the Sanderson Farms Championship, set to tee off at The Country Club of Jackson from Oct. 2-5, 2025. Lower looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he finished tied for 28th.

    Latest odds for Lower at the Sanderson Farms Championship.

    Lower's recent history at the Sanderson Farms Championship

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024T2869-69-70-65-15
    2023T4570-72-71-69-6

    At the Sanderson Farms Championship

    • In Lower's most recent appearance at the Sanderson Farms Championship, in 2024, he finished tied for 28th after posting a score of 15-under.
    • Kevin Yu won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 23-under.

    Lower's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Nov. 24, 2024The RSM ClassicMC75-71+4--
    Nov. 17, 2024Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipT565-65-68-72-14--
    Nov. 10, 2024World Wide Technology ChampionshipT270-67-63-65-23--
    Oct. 27, 2024ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIPT5674-68-69-67-2--
    Oct. 20, 2024Shriners Children's OpenMC72-70E--
    Oct. 13, 2024Black Desert ChampionshipMC69-69-4--
    Oct. 6, 2024Sanderson Farms ChampionshipT2869-69-70-65-15--
    Sept. 15, 2024Procore ChampionshipT770-67-68-71-12--
    Aug. 11, 2024Wyndham ChampionshipT3366-70-65-71-821.100
    July 28, 20243M OpenT3367-68-74-67-821.625

    Lower's recent performances

    • Lower has finished in the top five twice over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the World Wide Technology Championship, where he finished tied for second with a score of 23-under.
    • Lower has an average of -0.013 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.501 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Lower has averaged -0.584 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Lower's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee123-0.154-0.013
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green114-0.088-0.160
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green159-0.3480.091
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting101-0.047-0.501
    Average Strokes Gained: Total148-0.636-0.584

    Lower's advanced stats and rankings

    • Lower has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.154 (123rd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 299.0 yards ranks 125th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Lower has sported a -0.088 mark that ranks 114th on TOUR. He ranks 123rd with a 64.90% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Lower has delivered a -0.047 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 101st on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 104th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.08, and he ranks 117th by breaking par 20.96% of the time.
    • Lower has accumulated 314 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking him 119th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Lower as of the start of the Sanderson Farms Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

