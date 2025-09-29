Justin Lower betting profile: Sanderson Farms Championship
Justin Lower returns to the Sanderson Farms Championship, set to tee off at The Country Club of Jackson from Oct. 2-5, 2025. Lower looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he finished tied for 28th.
Latest odds for Lower at the Sanderson Farms Championship.
Lower's recent history at the Sanderson Farms Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T28
|69-69-70-65
|-15
|2023
|T45
|70-72-71-69
|-6
At the Sanderson Farms Championship
- In Lower's most recent appearance at the Sanderson Farms Championship, in 2024, he finished tied for 28th after posting a score of 15-under.
- Kevin Yu won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 23-under.
Lower's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Nov. 24, 2024
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|75-71
|+4
|--
|Nov. 17, 2024
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|T5
|65-65-68-72
|-14
|--
|Nov. 10, 2024
|World Wide Technology Championship
|T2
|70-67-63-65
|-23
|--
|Oct. 27, 2024
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|T56
|74-68-69-67
|-2
|--
|Oct. 20, 2024
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|72-70
|E
|--
|Oct. 13, 2024
|Black Desert Championship
|MC
|69-69
|-4
|--
|Oct. 6, 2024
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|T28
|69-69-70-65
|-15
|--
|Sept. 15, 2024
|Procore Championship
|T7
|70-67-68-71
|-12
|--
|Aug. 11, 2024
|Wyndham Championship
|T33
|66-70-65-71
|-8
|21.100
|July 28, 2024
|3M Open
|T33
|67-68-74-67
|-8
|21.625
Lower's recent performances
- Lower has finished in the top five twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the World Wide Technology Championship, where he finished tied for second with a score of 23-under.
- Lower has an average of -0.013 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.501 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Lower has averaged -0.584 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Lower's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|123
|-0.154
|-0.013
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|114
|-0.088
|-0.160
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|159
|-0.348
|0.091
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|101
|-0.047
|-0.501
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|148
|-0.636
|-0.584
Lower's advanced stats and rankings
- Lower has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.154 (123rd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 299.0 yards ranks 125th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Lower has sported a -0.088 mark that ranks 114th on TOUR. He ranks 123rd with a 64.90% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Lower has delivered a -0.047 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 101st on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 104th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.08, and he ranks 117th by breaking par 20.96% of the time.
- Lower has accumulated 314 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking him 119th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Lower as of the start of the Sanderson Farms Championship.
