PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
55M AGO

Joseph Bramlett betting profile: Sanderson Farms Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Detailed view of The PGA TOUR flag during the second round of the Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament at Landings Club-Marshwood Course on November 6, 2022 in Savannah, Georgia. (Andrew Wevers/PGA TOUR)

Detailed view of The PGA TOUR flag during the second round of the Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament at Landings Club-Marshwood Course on November 6, 2022 in Savannah, Georgia. (Andrew Wevers/PGA TOUR)

    Joseph Bramlett returns to the Sanderson Farms Championship, set to tee off at The Country Club of Jackson from Oct. 2-5, 2025. Bramlett looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he finished tied for 63rd at 8-under.

    Latest odds for Bramlett at the Sanderson Farms Championship.

    Bramlett's recent history at the Sanderson Farms Championship

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024T6369-67-72-72-8
    2023T4571-71-70-70-6
    2022T5870-67-74-70-7
    2021T4470-71-69-73-5
    2020MC76-72+4

    At the Sanderson Farms Championship

    • In Bramlett's most recent appearance at the Sanderson Farms Championship, in 2024, he finished tied for 63rd after posting a score of 8-under.
    • Kevin Yu won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 23-under.

    Bramlett's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Nov. 24, 2024The RSM ClassicT3569-71-64-71-7--
    Nov. 17, 2024Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipT2966-72-67-71-8--
    Nov. 10, 2024World Wide Technology ChampionshipT5871-71-71-70-5--
    Oct. 20, 2024Shriners Children's OpenT5264-75-70-70-5--
    Oct. 13, 2024Black Desert ChampionshipT2165-68-68-69-14--
    Oct. 6, 2024Sanderson Farms ChampionshipT6369-67-72-72-8--
    Sept. 15, 2024Procore ChampionshipMC73-71E--
    Aug. 11, 2024Wyndham ChampionshipMC67-71-2--
    July 28, 20243M OpenT3770-70-69-68-716.000
    July 14, 2024ISCO ChampionshipMC69-72-3--

    Bramlett's recent performances

    • Bramlett's best finish in his last ten appearances came at the Black Desert Championship, where he tied for 21st with a score of 14-under.
    • Bramlett has an average of 0.306 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.772 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Bramlett has averaged 0.312 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Bramlett's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee-0.3040.306
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green-0.3520.285
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green-0.3130.493
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting--0.688-0.772
    Average Strokes Gained: Total-0.2800.312

    Bramlett's advanced stats and rankings

    • Bramlett has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.304 this season, while his average Driving Distance is 317.8 yards.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Bramlett is sporting a 0.352 mark. He has a 70.03% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Bramlett has delivered a -0.688 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. In addition, he has a Putts Per Round average of 29.26, and he is breaking par 23.98% of the time.
    • Bramlett has accumulated 176 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 155th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Bramlett as of the start of the Sanderson Farms Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    More News

    View All News

    Image for article.
    Sep 29, 2025

    Chan Kim betting profile: Sanderson Farms Championship

    Betting Profile
    Image for article.
    Sep 29, 2025

    Niklas Norgaard betting profile: Sanderson Farms Championship

    Betting Profile
    Image for article.
    Sep 29, 2025

    Five betting lessons from memorable European Ryder Cup win

    Golfbet News