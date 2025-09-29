Joseph Bramlett betting profile: Sanderson Farms Championship
1 Min Read
Detailed view of The PGA TOUR flag during the second round of the Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament at Landings Club-Marshwood Course on November 6, 2022 in Savannah, Georgia. (Andrew Wevers/PGA TOUR)
Joseph Bramlett returns to the Sanderson Farms Championship, set to tee off at The Country Club of Jackson from Oct. 2-5, 2025. Bramlett looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he finished tied for 63rd at 8-under.
Latest odds for Bramlett at the Sanderson Farms Championship.
Bramlett's recent history at the Sanderson Farms Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T63
|69-67-72-72
|-8
|2023
|T45
|71-71-70-70
|-6
|2022
|T58
|70-67-74-70
|-7
|2021
|T44
|70-71-69-73
|-5
|2020
|MC
|76-72
|+4
At the Sanderson Farms Championship
- In Bramlett's most recent appearance at the Sanderson Farms Championship, in 2024, he finished tied for 63rd after posting a score of 8-under.
- Kevin Yu won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 23-under.
Bramlett's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Nov. 24, 2024
|The RSM Classic
|T35
|69-71-64-71
|-7
|--
|Nov. 17, 2024
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|T29
|66-72-67-71
|-8
|--
|Nov. 10, 2024
|World Wide Technology Championship
|T58
|71-71-71-70
|-5
|--
|Oct. 20, 2024
|Shriners Children's Open
|T52
|64-75-70-70
|-5
|--
|Oct. 13, 2024
|Black Desert Championship
|T21
|65-68-68-69
|-14
|--
|Oct. 6, 2024
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|T63
|69-67-72-72
|-8
|--
|Sept. 15, 2024
|Procore Championship
|MC
|73-71
|E
|--
|Aug. 11, 2024
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|67-71
|-2
|--
|July 28, 2024
|3M Open
|T37
|70-70-69-68
|-7
|16.000
|July 14, 2024
|ISCO Championship
|MC
|69-72
|-3
|--
Bramlett's recent performances
- Bramlett's best finish in his last ten appearances came at the Black Desert Championship, where he tied for 21st with a score of 14-under.
- Bramlett has an average of 0.306 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.772 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Bramlett has averaged 0.312 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Bramlett's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|0.304
|0.306
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|0.352
|0.285
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|0.313
|0.493
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-0.688
|-0.772
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|0.280
|0.312
Bramlett's advanced stats and rankings
- Bramlett has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.304 this season, while his average Driving Distance is 317.8 yards.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Bramlett is sporting a 0.352 mark. He has a 70.03% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Bramlett has delivered a -0.688 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. In addition, he has a Putts Per Round average of 29.26, and he is breaking par 23.98% of the time.
- Bramlett has accumulated 176 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 155th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Bramlett as of the start of the Sanderson Farms Championship.
