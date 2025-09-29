John Pak betting profile: Sanderson Farms Championship
1 Min Read
John Pak of the United States lines up a putt on the 18th green during the second round of the Wyndham Championship 2025 at Sedgefield Country Club on August 01, 2025 in Greensboro, North Carolina. (Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)
John Pak will tee off at The Country Club of Jackson in Jackson, Mississippi, for the 2025 Sanderson Farms Championship from Oct. 2-5. This marks his first appearance at the tournament in the past five years.
Latest odds for Pak at the Sanderson Farms Championship.
At the Sanderson Farms Championship
- This is Pak's first time competing in the Sanderson Farms Championship in the past five years.
- Kevin Yu won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 23-under.
Pak's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Jan. 21, 2024
|The American Express
|MC
|69-68-73-
|-6
|--
Pak's recent performances
- Pak's best finish in his last ten appearances came at The American Express, where he missed the cut with a score of 6-under.
- Pak has an average of -0.206 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.714 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Pak has averaged -1.250 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Pak's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|149
|-0.382
|-0.206
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|51
|0.250
|-0.168
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|122
|-0.105
|-0.161
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|154
|-0.469
|-0.714
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|152
|-0.706
|-1.250
Pak's advanced stats and rankings
- Pak has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.382 (149th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 291.0 yards ranks 156th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Pak is sporting a 0.250 mark that ranks 51st on TOUR. He ranks 116th with a 65.16% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Pak has delivered a -0.469 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 154th on TOUR. Additionally, he ranks 115th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.17, and he ranks 155th by breaking par 19.77% of the time.
- Pak has accumulated 121 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 171st on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Pak as of the start of the Sanderson Farms Championship.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.