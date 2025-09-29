Joel Dahmen betting profile: Sanderson Farms Championship
Joel Dahmen of the United States and his caddie, Rob Rashell, prepare for a shot on the first hole during the final round of the Wyndham Championship 2025 at Sedgefield Country Club on August 03, 2025 in Greensboro, North Carolina. (Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)
Joel Dahmen returns to the Sanderson Farms Championship, set to tee off at The Country Club of Jackson from Oct. 2-5, 2025. Dahmen looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he missed the cut.
Latest odds for Dahmen at the Sanderson Farms Championship.
Dahmen's recent history at the Sanderson Farms Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|MC
|74-69
|-1
|2023
|T13
|71-68-68-70
|-11
|2022
|T51
|68-70-68-73
|-9
At the Sanderson Farms Championship
- In Dahmen's most recent appearance at the Sanderson Farms Championship, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 1-under.
- Dahmen's best finish at this event came in 2023, when he finished tied for 13th at 11-under.
- Kevin Yu won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 23-under.
Dahmen's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Sept. 14, 2025
|Procore Championship
|MC
|69-78
|+3
|--
|Aug. 3, 2025
|Wyndham Championship
|T15
|61-67-73-68
|-11
|52.000
|July 27, 2025
|3M Open
|T39
|67-65-71-69
|-12
|15.000
|July 13, 2025
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|72-71
|+3
|--
|July 6, 2025
|John Deere Classic
|T57
|66-69-70-74
|-5
|5.400
|June 29, 2025
|Rocket Classic
|MC
|74-71
|+1
|--
|June 8, 2025
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|70-69
|-1
|--
|May 25, 2025
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|74-71
|+5
|--
|May 11, 2025
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|71-74
|+3
|--
|May 4, 2025
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|70-68
|-4
|--
Dahmen's recent performances
- Dahmen has finished in the top 20 once over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Wyndham Championship, where he finished tied for 15th with a score of 11-under.
- Dahmen has an average of 0.380 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.674 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Dahmen has averaged 0.397 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Dahmen's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|66
|0.153
|0.380
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|53
|0.242
|-0.517
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|113
|-0.083
|-0.140
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|136
|-0.254
|0.674
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|98
|0.059
|0.397
Dahmen's advanced stats and rankings
- Dahmen posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.153 (66th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 299.0 yards ranked 125th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Dahmen sported a 0.242 mark that ranked 53rd on TOUR. He ranked 44th with a 68.31% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Dahmen delivered a -0.254 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 136th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 128th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.28, and he ranked 72nd by breaking par 21.95 percent of the time.
- Dahmen has accumulated 433 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 93rd on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Dahmen as of the start of the Sanderson Farms Championship.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.