Jesper Svensson betting profile: Sanderson Farms Championship
Jesper Svensson of Sweden tees off during a practice round prior to the Amgen Irish Open 2025 at The K Club on September 02, 2025 in Straffan, Ireland. (Jasper Wax/Getty Images)
Jesper Svensson is set to compete in the Sanderson Farms Championship, taking place at The Country Club of Jackson in Jackson, Mississippi from Oct. 2-5, 2025. This marks Svensson's first appearance in the tournament in the past five years.
Latest odds for Svensson at the Sanderson Farms Championship.
At the Sanderson Farms Championship
- This is Svensson's first time competing in the Sanderson Farms Championship in the past five years.
- Kevin Yu won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 23-under.
Svensson's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Aug. 3, 2025
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|73-69
|+2
|--
|July 27, 2025
|3M Open
|T14
|66-69-63-70
|-16
|52.000
|July 20, 2025
|The Open Championship
|T16
|71-72-68-66
|-7
|66.143
|July 13, 2025
|Genesis Scottish Open
|T43
|73-64-71-69
|-3
|11.625
|July 6, 2025
|John Deere Classic
|T44
|67-70-70-69
|-8
|9.300
|June 29, 2025
|Rocket Classic
|MC
|70-70
|-4
|--
|June 8, 2025
|RBC Canadian Open
|T18
|69-65-69-65
|-12
|44.000
|May 25, 2025
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|T46
|74-65-70-71
|E
|9.000
|May 11, 2025
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|T61
|66-73-73-72
|E
|2.862
|May 4, 2025
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|68-73
|-1
|--
Svensson's recent performances
- Svensson has finished in the top 20 three times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the 3M Open, where he finished tied for 14th with a score of 16-under.
- Svensson has an average of 0.127 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.063 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Svensson has averaged 0.424 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Svensson's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|13
|0.495
|0.127
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|131
|-0.193
|0.450
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|70
|0.046
|-0.216
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|62
|0.135
|0.063
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|49
|0.483
|0.424
Svensson's advanced stats and rankings
- Svensson has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.495 (13th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 320.2 yards ranks third on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Svensson is sporting a -0.193 mark that ranks 131st on TOUR. He ranks 80th with a 66.43% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Svensson has delivered a 0.135 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 62nd on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 51st with a Putts Per Round average of 28.68, and he ranks sixth by breaking par 24.73% of the time.
- Svensson has accumulated 363 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 110th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Svensson as of the start of the Sanderson Farms Championship.
