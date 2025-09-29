Jeremy Paul betting profile: Sanderson Farms Championship
Jeremy Paul of Germany tees off on the 1st hole on day three of the Danish Golf Championship 2025 at FuresÃ¸ Golfklub on August 16, 2025 in Birkerod, Denmark. (Jan Kruger/Getty Images)
Jeremy Paul is set to compete in the Sanderson Farms Championship, taking place at The Country Club of Jackson in Jackson, Mississippi, from Oct. 2-5, 2025. This marks Paul's first appearance in this tournament in the past five years.
At the Sanderson Farms Championship
- This is Paul's first time competing in the Sanderson Farms Championship in the past five years.
- Kevin Yu won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 23-under.
Jeremy Paul's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Sept. 14, 2025
|Procore Championship
|MC
|69-76
|+1
|--
|July 27, 2025
|3M Open
|MC
|70-69
|-3
|--
|July 13, 2025
|ISCO Championship
|MC
|68-75
|+3
|--
|July 6, 2025
|John Deere Classic
|T33
|69-66-71-68
|-10
|19.563
|June 29, 2025
|Rocket Classic
|MC
|70-76
|+2
|--
|June 8, 2025
|RBC Canadian Open
|T18
|68-67-68-65
|-12
|44.000
|May 25, 2025
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|T59
|70-68-71-73
|+2
|4.600
|May 11, 2025
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|75-74
|+7
|--
|May 4, 2025
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|71-69
|-2
|--
|April 27, 2025
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|67-70
|-7
|--
Jeremy Paul's recent performances
- Paul has one top-20 finish over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the RBC Canadian Open, where he finished tied for 18th with a score of 12-under.
- Paul has an average of -0.651 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.404 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Paul has averaged 0.064 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Jeremy Paul's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|97
|0.012
|-0.651
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|123
|-0.150
|0.029
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|107
|-0.058
|0.283
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|101
|-0.047
|0.404
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|129
|-0.243
|0.064
Jeremy Paul's advanced stats and rankings
- Paul has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.012 (97th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 308.4 yards ranks 45th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Paul sports a -0.150 mark that ranks 123rd on TOUR. He ranks 48th with a 67.96% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Paul has delivered a -0.047 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 101st on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 80th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.88, and he ranks 96th by breaking par 21.53% of the time.
- Paul ranks 19th in Bogey Avoidance at 13.89% and has accumulated 271 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking him 131st on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Paul as of the start of the Sanderson Farms Championship.
