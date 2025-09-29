Jeremy Paul betting profile: Sanderson Farms Championship

Paul has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.012 (97th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 308.4 yards ranks 45th on TOUR.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Paul sports a -0.150 mark that ranks 123rd on TOUR. He ranks 48th with a 67.96% Greens in Regulation rate.

On the greens, Paul has delivered a -0.047 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 101st on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 80th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.88, and he ranks 96th by breaking par 21.53% of the time.