19M AGO

Jeremy Paul betting profile: Sanderson Farms Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Jeremy Paul of Germany tees off on the 1st hole on day three of the Danish Golf Championship 2025 at FuresÃ¸ Golfklub on August 16, 2025 in Birkerod, Denmark. (Jan Kruger/Getty Images)

    Jeremy Paul is set to compete in the Sanderson Farms Championship, taking place at The Country Club of Jackson in Jackson, Mississippi, from Oct. 2-5, 2025. This marks Paul's first appearance in this tournament in the past five years.

    At the Sanderson Farms Championship

    • This is Paul's first time competing in the Sanderson Farms Championship in the past five years.
    • Kevin Yu won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 23-under.

    Jeremy Paul's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Sept. 14, 2025Procore ChampionshipMC69-76+1--
    July 27, 20253M OpenMC70-69-3--
    July 13, 2025ISCO ChampionshipMC68-75+3--
    July 6, 2025John Deere ClassicT3369-66-71-68-1019.563
    June 29, 2025Rocket ClassicMC70-76+2--
    June 8, 2025RBC Canadian OpenT1868-67-68-65-1244.000
    May 25, 2025Charles Schwab ChallengeT5970-68-71-73+24.600
    May 11, 2025ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicMC75-74+7--
    May 4, 2025THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC71-69-2--
    April 27, 2025Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC67-70-7--

    Jeremy Paul's recent performances

    • Paul has one top-20 finish over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the RBC Canadian Open, where he finished tied for 18th with a score of 12-under.
    • Paul has an average of -0.651 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.404 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Paul has averaged 0.064 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Jeremy Paul's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee970.012-0.651
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green123-0.1500.029
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green107-0.0580.283
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting101-0.0470.404
    Average Strokes Gained: Total129-0.2430.064

    Jeremy Paul's advanced stats and rankings

    • Paul has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.012 (97th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 308.4 yards ranks 45th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Paul sports a -0.150 mark that ranks 123rd on TOUR. He ranks 48th with a 67.96% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Paul has delivered a -0.047 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 101st on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 80th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.88, and he ranks 96th by breaking par 21.53% of the time.
    • Paul ranks 19th in Bogey Avoidance at 13.89% and has accumulated 271 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking him 131st on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Paul as of the start of the Sanderson Farms Championship.

