Jackson Suber betting profile: Sanderson Farms Championship
Jackson Suber of the United States plays a shot on the 15th green during the first round of the Wyndham Championship 2025 at Sedgefield Country Club on July 31, 2025 in Greensboro, North Carolina. (Johnnie Izquierdo/Getty Images)
Jackson Suber returns to the Sanderson Farms Championship, set to tee off at The Country Club of Jackson from Oct. 2-5, 2025. Suber looks to improve upon his performance from 2023's tournament where he missed the cut.
Latest odds for Suber at the Sanderson Farms Championship.
Suber's recent history at the Sanderson Farms Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2023
|MC
|76-71
|+3
At the Sanderson Farms Championship
- In Suber's most recent appearance at the Sanderson Farms Championship, in 2023, he missed the cut after posting a score of 3-over.
- Kevin Yu won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 23-under.
Suber's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Sept. 14, 2025
|Procore Championship
|MC
|73-75
|+4
|--
|Aug. 3, 2025
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|76-67
|+3
|--
|July 27, 2025
|3M Open
|MC
|67-73
|-2
|--
|July 13, 2025
|ISCO Championship
|T45
|72-68-71-71
|+2
|6.378
|July 6, 2025
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|69-69
|-4
|--
|June 29, 2025
|Rocket Classic
|T6
|66-65-69-68
|-20
|95.000
|June 8, 2025
|RBC Canadian Open
|T18
|66-68-69-65
|-12
|44.000
|May 25, 2025
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|T53
|72-63-71-75
|+1
|6.050
|May 11, 2025
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|75-72
|+5
|--
|May 4, 2025
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|71-74
|+3
|--
Suber's recent performances
- Suber has finished in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Rocket Classic, where he finished tied for sixth with a score of 20-under.
- Suber has an average of -0.083 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.024 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Suber has averaged -0.905 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Suber's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|139
|-0.265
|-0.083
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|38
|0.315
|-0.961
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|125
|-0.114
|0.114
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|106
|-0.065
|0.024
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|119
|-0.130
|-0.905
Suber's advanced stats and rankings
- Suber has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.265 (139th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 308.6 yards ranks 42nd on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Suber is sporting a 0.315 mark that ranks 38th on TOUR. He ranks 86th with a 66.29% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Suber has delivered a -0.065 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 106th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 121st with a Putts Per Round average of 29.24, and he ranks 90th by breaking par 21.66% of the time.
- Suber has accumulated 320 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking him 117th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Suber as of the start of the Sanderson Farms Championship.
