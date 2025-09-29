Jackson Suber betting profile: Sanderson Farms Championship

Suber has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.265 (139th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 308.6 yards ranks 42nd on TOUR.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Suber is sporting a 0.315 mark that ranks 38th on TOUR. He ranks 86th with a 66.29% Greens in Regulation rate.

On the greens, Suber has delivered a -0.065 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 106th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 121st with a Putts Per Round average of 29.24, and he ranks 90th by breaking par 21.66% of the time.