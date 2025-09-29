PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
1H AGO

Jackson Suber betting profile: Sanderson Farms Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Jackson Suber of the United States plays a shot on the 15th green during the first round of the Wyndham Championship 2025 at Sedgefield Country Club on July 31, 2025 in Greensboro, North Carolina. (Johnnie Izquierdo/Getty Images)

Jackson Suber of the United States plays a shot on the 15th green during the first round of the Wyndham Championship 2025 at Sedgefield Country Club on July 31, 2025 in Greensboro, North Carolina. (Johnnie Izquierdo/Getty Images)

    Jackson Suber returns to the Sanderson Farms Championship, set to tee off at The Country Club of Jackson from Oct. 2-5, 2025. Suber looks to improve upon his performance from 2023's tournament where he missed the cut.

    Latest odds for Suber at the Sanderson Farms Championship.

    Suber's recent history at the Sanderson Farms Championship

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2023MC76-71+3

    At the Sanderson Farms Championship

    • In Suber's most recent appearance at the Sanderson Farms Championship, in 2023, he missed the cut after posting a score of 3-over.
    • Kevin Yu won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 23-under.

    Suber's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Sept. 14, 2025Procore ChampionshipMC73-75+4--
    Aug. 3, 2025Wyndham ChampionshipMC76-67+3--
    July 27, 20253M OpenMC67-73-2--
    July 13, 2025ISCO ChampionshipT4572-68-71-71+26.378
    July 6, 2025John Deere ClassicMC69-69-4--
    June 29, 2025Rocket ClassicT666-65-69-68-2095.000
    June 8, 2025RBC Canadian OpenT1866-68-69-65-1244.000
    May 25, 2025Charles Schwab ChallengeT5372-63-71-75+16.050
    May 11, 2025ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicMC75-72+5--
    May 4, 2025THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC71-74+3--

    Suber's recent performances

    • Suber has finished in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Rocket Classic, where he finished tied for sixth with a score of 20-under.
    • Suber has an average of -0.083 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.024 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Suber has averaged -0.905 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Suber's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee139-0.265-0.083
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green380.315-0.961
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green125-0.1140.114
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting106-0.0650.024
    Average Strokes Gained: Total119-0.130-0.905

    Suber's advanced stats and rankings

    • Suber has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.265 (139th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 308.6 yards ranks 42nd on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Suber is sporting a 0.315 mark that ranks 38th on TOUR. He ranks 86th with a 66.29% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Suber has delivered a -0.065 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 106th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 121st with a Putts Per Round average of 29.24, and he ranks 90th by breaking par 21.66% of the time.
    • Suber has accumulated 320 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking him 117th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Suber as of the start of the Sanderson Farms Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    More News

    View All News

    Image for article.
    Sep 29, 2025

    Chan Kim betting profile: Sanderson Farms Championship

    Betting Profile
    Image for article.
    Sep 29, 2025

    Niklas Norgaard betting profile: Sanderson Farms Championship

    Betting Profile
    Image for article.
    Sep 29, 2025

    Five betting lessons from memorable European Ryder Cup win

    Golfbet News