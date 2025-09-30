PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
Isaiah Salinda betting profile: Sanderson Farms Championship

Detailed view of The PGA TOUR flag during the second round of the Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament at Landings Club-Marshwood Course on November 6, 2022 in Savannah, Georgia. (Andrew Wevers/PGA TOUR)

    Isaiah Salinda will tee off at The Country Club of Jackson from Oct. 2-5 for the 2025 Sanderson Farms Championship. This marks Salinda's first appearance at the tournament in the past five years.

    Latest odds for Salinda at the Sanderson Farms Championship.

    At the Sanderson Farms Championship

    • This is Salinda's first time competing in the Sanderson Farms Championship in the past five years.
    • Kevin Yu won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 23-under.

    Salinda's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Sept. 14, 2025Procore ChampionshipT1374-66-71-67-10--
    Aug. 3, 2025Wyndham ChampionshipW/D75+5--
    July 27, 20253M OpenT5368-68-68-70-106.325
    July 13, 2025Genesis Scottish OpenMC77-71+8--
    July 6, 2025John Deere ClassicMC74-69+1--
    June 29, 2025Rocket ClassicT6067-71-71-70-94.400
    June 8, 2025RBC Canadian OpenW/D72+2--
    May 25, 2025Charles Schwab ChallengeW/D70-70E--
    May 4, 2025THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonT5668-68-74-68-65.500
    April 27, 2025Zurich Classic of New OrleansT858-69-66-71-2452.000

    Salinda's recent performances

    • Salinda has finished in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, where he finished tied for eighth with a score of 24-under.
    • Salinda has an average of 0.779 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.739 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Salinda has averaged -0.327 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Salinda's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee70.5550.779
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green139-0.274-0.298
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green94-0.025-0.070
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting153-0.445-0.739
    Average Strokes Gained: Total126-0.189-0.327

    Salinda's advanced stats and rankings

    • Salinda has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.555 (seventh) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 314.7 yards ranks 13th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Salinda is sporting a -0.274 mark that ranks 139th on TOUR. He ranks 38th with a 68.79% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Salinda has delivered a -0.445 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 153rd on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 148th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.53, and he ranks 26th by breaking par 23.43% of the time.
    • Salinda has accumulated 383 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 104th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Salinda as of the start of the Sanderson Farms Championship.

