Isaiah Salinda betting profile: Sanderson Farms Championship
1 Min Read
Detailed view of The PGA TOUR flag during the second round of the Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament at Landings Club-Marshwood Course on November 6, 2022 in Savannah, Georgia. (Andrew Wevers/PGA TOUR)
Isaiah Salinda will tee off at The Country Club of Jackson from Oct. 2-5 for the 2025 Sanderson Farms Championship. This marks Salinda's first appearance at the tournament in the past five years.
Latest odds for Salinda at the Sanderson Farms Championship.
At the Sanderson Farms Championship
- This is Salinda's first time competing in the Sanderson Farms Championship in the past five years.
- Kevin Yu won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 23-under.
Salinda's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Sept. 14, 2025
|Procore Championship
|T13
|74-66-71-67
|-10
|--
|Aug. 3, 2025
|Wyndham Championship
|W/D
|75
|+5
|--
|July 27, 2025
|3M Open
|T53
|68-68-68-70
|-10
|6.325
|July 13, 2025
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|77-71
|+8
|--
|July 6, 2025
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|74-69
|+1
|--
|June 29, 2025
|Rocket Classic
|T60
|67-71-71-70
|-9
|4.400
|June 8, 2025
|RBC Canadian Open
|W/D
|72
|+2
|--
|May 25, 2025
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|W/D
|70-70
|E
|--
|May 4, 2025
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|T56
|68-68-74-68
|-6
|5.500
|April 27, 2025
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|T8
|58-69-66-71
|-24
|52.000
Salinda's recent performances
- Salinda has finished in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, where he finished tied for eighth with a score of 24-under.
- Salinda has an average of 0.779 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.739 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Salinda has averaged -0.327 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Salinda's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|7
|0.555
|0.779
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|139
|-0.274
|-0.298
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|94
|-0.025
|-0.070
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|153
|-0.445
|-0.739
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|126
|-0.189
|-0.327
Salinda's advanced stats and rankings
- Salinda has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.555 (seventh) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 314.7 yards ranks 13th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Salinda is sporting a -0.274 mark that ranks 139th on TOUR. He ranks 38th with a 68.79% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Salinda has delivered a -0.445 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 153rd on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 148th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.53, and he ranks 26th by breaking par 23.43% of the time.
- Salinda has accumulated 383 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 104th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Salinda as of the start of the Sanderson Farms Championship.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.