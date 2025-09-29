Henrik Norlander betting profile: Sanderson Farms Championship
Detailed view of The PGA TOUR flag during the second round of the Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament at Landings Club-Marshwood Course on November 6, 2022 in Savannah, Georgia. (Andrew Wevers/PGA TOUR)
Henrik Norlander returns to the Sanderson Farms Championship, set to tee off at The Country Club of Jackson from Oct. 2-5, 2025. Norlander looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he finished tied for 28th at 15-under.
Latest odds for Norlander at the Sanderson Farms Championship.
Norlander's recent history at the Sanderson Farms Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T28
|66-70-68-69
|-15
|2023
|T24
|71-69-68-71
|-9
|2022
|T4
|68-66-70-64
|-20
|2021
|T4
|69-70-69-65
|-15
|2020
|MC
|74-74
|+4
At the Sanderson Farms Championship
- In Norlander's most recent appearance at the Sanderson Farms Championship, in 2024, he finished tied for 28th after posting a score of 15-under.
- Norlander's best finish at this event came in 2022, when he finished tied for fourth at 20-under.
- Kevin Yu won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 23-under.
Norlander's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Sept. 14, 2025
|Procore Championship
|MC
|72-74
|+2
|--
|Aug. 3, 2025
|Wyndham Championship
|T62
|67-69-74-69
|-1
|4.200
|July 27, 2025
|3M Open
|T72
|67-66-70-76
|-5
|2.750
|July 13, 2025
|Genesis Scottish Open
|78
|67-72-73-75
|+7
|2.200
|July 6, 2025
|John Deere Classic
|T57
|68-69-72-70
|-5
|5.400
|June 29, 2025
|Rocket Classic
|T51
|65-72-72-69
|-10
|6.333
|June 8, 2025
|RBC Canadian Open
|T52
|70-66-68-70
|-6
|6.257
|May 25, 2025
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|T59
|69-69-72-72
|+2
|4.600
|May 11, 2025
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|74-69
|+1
|--
|May 4, 2025
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|T45
|70-67-71-66
|-10
|10.500
Norlander's recent performances
- Norlander's best finish in his last ten appearances was a tie for 45th at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, where he finished with a score of 10-under.
- Norlander has an average of -0.562 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.506 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Norlander has averaged -0.903 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Norlander's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|143
|-0.301
|-0.562
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|8
|0.656
|0.232
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|141
|-0.201
|-0.067
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|121
|-0.147
|-0.506
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|102
|0.008
|-0.903
Norlander's advanced stats and rankings
- Norlander has posted a Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average of 0.656 (eighth) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 296.5 yards ranks 142nd on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee this season, Norlander is sporting a -0.301 mark that ranks 143rd on TOUR. He ranks 39th with a 68.72% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Norlander is delivering a -0.147 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 121st on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 140th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.44, and he ranks 123rd by breaking par 20.78% of the time.
- Norlander has accumulated 327 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking him 115th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Norlander as of the start of the Sanderson Farms Championship.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.