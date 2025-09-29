Henrik Norlander betting profile: Sanderson Farms Championship

Norlander has posted a Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average of 0.656 (eighth) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 296.5 yards ranks 142nd on TOUR.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee this season, Norlander is sporting a -0.301 mark that ranks 143rd on TOUR. He ranks 39th with a 68.72% Greens in Regulation rate.

On the greens, Norlander is delivering a -0.147 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 121st on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 140th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.44, and he ranks 123rd by breaking par 20.78% of the time.