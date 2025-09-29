Hayden Springer betting profile: Sanderson Farms Championship
Hayden Springer of the United States prepares to play a shot from a bunker on the 15th hole during the second round of the Procore Championship 2025 at Silverado Resort and Spa on September 12, 2025 in Napa, California. (Jed Jacobsohn/Getty Images)
Hayden Springer finished tied for eighth with a score of 19-under in last year's Sanderson Farms Championship. He returns to The Country Club of Jackson in Jackson, Mississippi, for this year's event from Oct. 2-5, 2025.
Latest odds for Springer at the Sanderson Farms Championship.
Springer's recent history at the Sanderson Farms Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T8
|66-66-71-66
|-19
At the Sanderson Farms Championship
- In Springer's most recent appearance at the Sanderson Farms Championship, in 2024, he finished tied for eighth after posting a score of 19-under.
- Kevin Yu won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 23-under.
Springer's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Sept. 14, 2025
|Procore Championship
|T57
|69-72-67-78
|-2
|--
|July 27, 2025
|3M Open
|MC
|72-67
|--
|--
|July 13, 2025
|ISCO Championship
|T14
|69-67-70-71
|-3
|28.303
|July 6, 2025
|John Deere Classic
|T44
|72-65-70-69
|-8
|9.300
|June 29, 2025
|Rocket Classic
|T34
|65-70-70-70
|-13
|19.000
|June 8, 2025
|RBC Canadian Open
|T59
|69-68-74-64
|-5
|4.800
|May 25, 2025
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|T77
|71-69-74-74
|+8
|2.250
|May 11, 2025
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|65
|72-68-73-73
|+2
|2.489
|May 4, 2025
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|72-69
|-1
|--
|April 27, 2025
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|T18
|62-71-64-70
|-21
|15.542
Springer's recent performances
- Springer has finished in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the ISCO Championship, where he finished tied for 14th with a score of 3-under.
- Springer has an average of 0.614 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.606 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Springer has averaged 0.487 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Springer's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|47
|0.245
|0.614
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|141
|-0.281
|-0.473
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|143
|-0.228
|-0.260
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|28
|0.329
|0.606
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|97
|0.066
|0.487
Springer's advanced stats and rankings
- Springer has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.245 (47th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 310.8 yards ranks 31st on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Springer sports a -0.281 mark that ranks 141st on TOUR. He ranks 108th with a 65.33% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Springer has delivered a 0.329 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 28th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 77th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.84, and he ranks 15th by breaking par 24.14% of the time.
- Springer has accumulated 304 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 122nd on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Springer as of the start of the Sanderson Farms Championship.
