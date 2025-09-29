PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
1H AGO

Hayden Springer betting profile: Sanderson Farms Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Hayden Springer of the United States prepares to play a shot from a bunker on the 15th hole during the second round of the Procore Championship 2025 at Silverado Resort and Spa on September 12, 2025 in Napa, California. (Jed Jacobsohn/Getty Images)

Hayden Springer of the United States prepares to play a shot from a bunker on the 15th hole during the second round of the Procore Championship 2025 at Silverado Resort and Spa on September 12, 2025 in Napa, California. (Jed Jacobsohn/Getty Images)

    Hayden Springer finished tied for eighth with a score of 19-under in last year's Sanderson Farms Championship. He returns to The Country Club of Jackson in Jackson, Mississippi, for this year's event from Oct. 2-5, 2025.

    Latest odds for Springer at the Sanderson Farms Championship.

    Springer's recent history at the Sanderson Farms Championship

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024T866-66-71-66-19

    At the Sanderson Farms Championship

    • In Springer's most recent appearance at the Sanderson Farms Championship, in 2024, he finished tied for eighth after posting a score of 19-under.
    • Kevin Yu won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 23-under.

    Springer's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Sept. 14, 2025Procore ChampionshipT5769-72-67-78-2--
    July 27, 20253M OpenMC72-67----
    July 13, 2025ISCO ChampionshipT1469-67-70-71-328.303
    July 6, 2025John Deere ClassicT4472-65-70-69-89.300
    June 29, 2025Rocket ClassicT3465-70-70-70-1319.000
    June 8, 2025RBC Canadian OpenT5969-68-74-64-54.800
    May 25, 2025Charles Schwab ChallengeT7771-69-74-74+82.250
    May 11, 2025ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic6572-68-73-73+22.489
    May 4, 2025THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC72-69-1--
    April 27, 2025Zurich Classic of New OrleansT1862-71-64-70-2115.542

    Springer's recent performances

    • Springer has finished in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the ISCO Championship, where he finished tied for 14th with a score of 3-under.
    • Springer has an average of 0.614 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.606 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Springer has averaged 0.487 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Springer's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee470.2450.614
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green141-0.281-0.473
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green143-0.228-0.260
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting280.3290.606
    Average Strokes Gained: Total970.0660.487

    Springer's advanced stats and rankings

    • Springer has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.245 (47th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 310.8 yards ranks 31st on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Springer sports a -0.281 mark that ranks 141st on TOUR. He ranks 108th with a 65.33% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Springer has delivered a 0.329 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 28th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 77th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.84, and he ranks 15th by breaking par 24.14% of the time.
    • Springer has accumulated 304 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 122nd on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Springer as of the start of the Sanderson Farms Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    More News

    View All News

    Image for article.
    Sep 29, 2025

    Chan Kim betting profile: Sanderson Farms Championship

    Betting Profile
    Image for article.
    Sep 29, 2025

    Niklas Norgaard betting profile: Sanderson Farms Championship

    Betting Profile
    Image for article.
    Sep 29, 2025

    Five betting lessons from memorable European Ryder Cup win

    Golfbet News