Hayden Buckley betting profile: Sanderson Farms Championship
Hayden Buckley returns to the Sanderson Farms Championship, set to tee off at The Country Club of Jackson from Oct. 2-5, 2025. Buckley looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he missed the cut.
Latest odds for Buckley at the Sanderson Farms Championship.
Buckley's recent history at the Sanderson Farms Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|MC
|72-77
|+5
|2023
|T19
|71-70-72-65
|-10
|2022
|T4
|67-65-70-66
|-20
At the Sanderson Farms Championship
- In Buckley's most recent appearance at the Sanderson Farms Championship, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 5-over.
- Buckley's best finish at this event came in 2022, when he finished tied for fourth at 20-under.
- Kevin Yu won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 23-under.
Buckley's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Nov. 24, 2024
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|70-75
|+3
|--
|Nov. 17, 2024
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|T65
|73-67-66-78
|E
|--
|Nov. 10, 2024
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|76-69
|+1
|--
|Oct. 20, 2024
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|68-74
|E
|--
|Oct. 13, 2024
|Black Desert Championship
|MC
|69-71
|-2
|--
|Oct. 6, 2024
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|72-77
|+5
|--
|Sept. 15, 2024
|Procore Championship
|MC
|71-73
|E
|--
|Aug. 11, 2024
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|70-74
|+4
|--
|July 28, 2024
|3M Open
|MC
|71-76
|+5
|--
|July 14, 2024
|ISCO Championship
|T59
|66-66-75-73
|-8
|3.049
Buckley's recent performances
- Buckley's best finish over his last ten appearances came at the ISCO Championship, where he finished tied for 59th with a score of 8-under.
- Buckley has an average of -0.865 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.456 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Buckley has averaged -2.076 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Buckley's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|0.077
|-0.865
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-0.423
|-0.523
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-0.473
|-0.232
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-0.461
|-0.456
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-1.280
|-2.076
Buckley's advanced stats and rankings
- Buckley has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.077 this season, while his average Driving Distance is 304.5 yards.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Buckley has sported a -0.423 mark. He has a 65.00% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Buckley has delivered a -0.461 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. In addition, he has a Putts Per Round average of 29.60, and he is breaking par 18.89% of the time.
- Buckley has accumulated 100 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 173rd on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Buckley as of the start of the Sanderson Farms Championship.
