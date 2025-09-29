Harry Higgs betting profile: Sanderson Farms Championship
Harry Higgs of the United States lines up a putt on the first greenduring the first round of the Procore Championship 2025 at Silverado Resort and Spa on September 11, 2025 in Napa, California. (Mike Mulholland/Getty Images)
Harry Higgs returns to the Sanderson Farms Championship, set to tee off at The Country Club of Jackson from Oct. 2-5, 2025. Higgs looks to improve upon his performance from his last appearance in 2023 where he missed the cut.
Latest odds for Higgs at the Sanderson Farms Championship.
Higgs' recent history at the Sanderson Farms Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2023
|MC
|72-75
|+3
|2020
|MC
|71-72
|-1
At the Sanderson Farms Championship
- In Higgs' most recent appearance at the Sanderson Farms Championship, in 2023, he missed the cut after posting a score of 3-over.
- Kevin Yu won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 23-under.
Higgs' recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Sept. 14, 2025
|Procore Championship
|MC
|76-68
|E
|--
|Aug. 3, 2025
|Wyndham Championship
|T27
|67-70-68-67
|-8
|30.250
|July 27, 2025
|3M Open
|T25
|68-67-68-67
|-14
|34.000
|July 13, 2025
|ISCO Championship
|T28
|71-70-70-68
|-1
|16.956
|July 6, 2025
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|72-76
|+6
|--
|June 29, 2025
|Rocket Classic
|T24
|68-67-72-65
|-16
|36.250
|June 8, 2025
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|71-71
|+2
|--
|June 1, 2025
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|T51
|72-75-77-75
|+11
|11.750
|May 25, 2025
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|T59
|68-72-68-74
|+2
|4.600
|May 11, 2025
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|PT2
|67-66-68-68
|-15
|135.000
Higgs' recent performances
- Higgs has finished in the top five once over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic, where he finished in a playoff tie for second (PT2) with a score of 15-under.
- Higgs has an average of 0.623 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.182 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Higgs has averaged 1.089 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Higgs' Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|54
|0.210
|0.623
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|115
|-0.096
|0.457
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|161
|-0.396
|-0.172
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|91
|0.003
|0.182
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|134
|-0.280
|1.089
Higgs' advanced stats and rankings
- Higgs has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.210 (54th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 309.5 yards ranks 36th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Higgs is sporting a -0.096 mark that ranks 115th on TOUR. He ranks 101st with a 65.66% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Higgs has delivered a 0.003 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 91st on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 96th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.02, and he ranks 79th by breaking par 21.80% of the time.
- Higgs has accumulated 338 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking him 112th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Higgs as of the start of the Sanderson Farms Championship.
