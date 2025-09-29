PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
31M AGO

Harry Higgs betting profile: Sanderson Farms Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Harry Higgs of the United States lines up a putt on the first greenduring the first round of the Procore Championship 2025 at Silverado Resort and Spa on September 11, 2025 in Napa, California. (Mike Mulholland/Getty Images)

    Harry Higgs returns to the Sanderson Farms Championship, set to tee off at The Country Club of Jackson from Oct. 2-5, 2025. Higgs looks to improve upon his performance from his last appearance in 2023 where he missed the cut.

    Latest odds for Higgs at the Sanderson Farms Championship.

    Higgs' recent history at the Sanderson Farms Championship

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2023MC72-75+3
    2020MC71-72-1

    At the Sanderson Farms Championship

    • In Higgs' most recent appearance at the Sanderson Farms Championship, in 2023, he missed the cut after posting a score of 3-over.
    • Kevin Yu won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 23-under.

    Higgs' recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Sept. 14, 2025Procore ChampionshipMC76-68E--
    Aug. 3, 2025Wyndham ChampionshipT2767-70-68-67-830.250
    July 27, 20253M OpenT2568-67-68-67-1434.000
    July 13, 2025ISCO ChampionshipT2871-70-70-68-116.956
    July 6, 2025John Deere ClassicMC72-76+6--
    June 29, 2025Rocket ClassicT2468-67-72-65-1636.250
    June 8, 2025RBC Canadian OpenMC71-71+2--
    June 1, 2025the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayT5172-75-77-75+1111.750
    May 25, 2025Charles Schwab ChallengeT5968-72-68-74+24.600
    May 11, 2025ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicPT267-66-68-68-15135.000

    Higgs' recent performances

    • Higgs has finished in the top five once over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic, where he finished in a playoff tie for second (PT2) with a score of 15-under.
    • Higgs has an average of 0.623 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.182 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Higgs has averaged 1.089 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Higgs' Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee540.2100.623
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green115-0.0960.457
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green161-0.396-0.172
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting910.0030.182
    Average Strokes Gained: Total134-0.2801.089

    Higgs' advanced stats and rankings

    • Higgs has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.210 (54th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 309.5 yards ranks 36th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Higgs is sporting a -0.096 mark that ranks 115th on TOUR. He ranks 101st with a 65.66% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Higgs has delivered a 0.003 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 91st on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 96th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.02, and he ranks 79th by breaking par 21.80% of the time.
    • Higgs has accumulated 338 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking him 112th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Higgs as of the start of the Sanderson Farms Championship.

