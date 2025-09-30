Greyson Sigg betting profile: Sanderson Farms Championship

Sigg has finished in the top 20 three times over his last ten appearances.

He had his best finish at the Procore Championship, where he finished tied for fourth with a score of 13-under.

Sigg has an average of -0.189 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.716 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.