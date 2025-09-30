Greyson Sigg betting profile: Sanderson Farms Championship
Greyson Sigg of the United States lines up a putt on the first green during the first round of the 3M Open 2025 at TPC Twin Cities on July 24, 2025 in Blaine, Minnesota. (Andrew Wevers/Getty Images)
Greyson Sigg returns to the Sanderson Farms Championship, set to tee off at The Country Club of Jackson from Oct. 2-5, 2025. Sigg looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he missed the cut.
Latest odds for Sigg at the Sanderson Farms Championship.
Sigg's recent history at the Sanderson Farms Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|MC
|68-72
|-4
|2023
|T9
|69-71-69-67
|-12
|2022
|MC
|77-70
|+3
At the Sanderson Farms Championship
- In Sigg's most recent appearance at the Sanderson Farms Championship, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of -4 (4-under).
- Sigg's best finish at this event came in 2023, when he finished tied for ninth at 12-under.
- Kevin Yu won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 23-under.
Sigg's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Nov. 24, 2024
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|71-75
|+4
|--
|Nov. 17, 2024
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|T9
|67-67-69-69
|-12
|--
|Oct. 20, 2024
|Shriners Children's Open
|T23
|67-69-68-67
|-13
|--
|Oct. 13, 2024
|Black Desert Championship
|T11
|67-69-67-66
|-15
|--
|Oct. 6, 2024
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|68-72
|-4
|--
|Sept. 15, 2024
|Procore Championship
|T4
|71-66-66-72
|-13
|--
|Aug. 11, 2024
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|72-72
|+4
|--
|July 28, 2024
|3M Open
|MC
|71-73
|+2
|--
|July 14, 2024
|ISCO Championship
|MC
|74-70
|E
|--
|July 7, 2024
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|70-69
|-3
|--
Sigg's recent performances
- Sigg has finished in the top 20 three times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Procore Championship, where he finished tied for fourth with a score of 13-under.
- Sigg has an average of -0.189 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.716 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Sigg has averaged 0.124 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Sigg's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|96
|0.015
|-0.189
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|41
|0.309
|0.716
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|69
|0.047
|-0.057
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|158
|-0.496
|-0.346
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|116
|-0.123
|0.124
Sigg's advanced stats and rankings
- Sigg has posted a Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average of 0.309 (41st) this season, while his Greens in Regulation Percentage of 67.74% ranks 54th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee this season, Sigg sports a 0.015 mark that ranks 96th on TOUR. His average Driving Distance of 295.3 yards ranks 148th.
- On the greens, Sigg has delivered a -0.496 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 158th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 150th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.58.
- Sigg ranks 32nd in Bogey Avoidance at 14.42% and 161st in Par Breakers at 19.30%.
- He has accumulated 164 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 160th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Sigg as of the start of the Sanderson Farms Championship.
