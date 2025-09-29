PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
42M AGO

Gordon Sargent betting profile: Sanderson Farms Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Gordon Sargent of the United States follows his shot on the fifth green during the first round of the Wyndham Championship 2025 at Sedgefield Country Club on July 31, 2025 in Greensboro, North Carolina. (Johnnie Izquierdo/Getty Images)

    Gordon Sargent is set to tee off at The Country Club of Jackson from Oct. 2-5 for the 2025 Sanderson Farms Championship. This marks Sargent's first appearance in the tournament in the past five years.

    Latest odds for Sargent at the Sanderson Farms Championship.

    At the Sanderson Farms Championship

    • This is Sargent's first time competing in the Sanderson Farms Championship in the past five years.
    • Kevin Yu won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 23-under.

    Sargent's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Sept. 14, 2025Procore ChampionshipMC74-73+3--
    Aug. 3, 2025Wyndham ChampionshipMC72-69+1--
    July 27, 20253M OpenMC73-70+1--
    July 13, 2025ISCO ChampionshipT2467-73-72-66-221.622
    July 6, 2025John Deere Classic6270-67-76-69-24.600
    June 29, 2025Rocket ClassicT6771-66-73-70-83.150
    June 8, 2025RBC Canadian OpenMC71-68-1--
    July 21, 2024The Open ChampionshipMC80-75+13--
    June 16, 2024U.S. OpenMC73-78+11--

    Sargent's recent performances

    • Sargent's best finish in his last ten appearances was a tie for 24th at the ISCO Championship, where he finished 2-under.
    • He has an average of -0.310 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Sargent has an average of 0.366 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • He has averaged -0.691 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Sargent's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee--0.412-0.310
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green--0.567-0.524
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green--0.253-0.223
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting-0.6500.366
    Average Strokes Gained: Total--0.583-0.691

    Sargent's advanced stats and rankings

    • Sargent has averaged 335.2 yards in Driving Distance this season.
    • His Greens in Regulation Percentage stands at 63.33% for the 2025 season.
    • On the greens, Sargent has posted a Strokes Gained: Putting average of 0.650 this season, with a Putts Per Round average of 28.60.
    • Sargent has accumulated 29 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 205th on TOUR.
    • His Par Breakers percentage is 22.78% for the 2025 season, while his Bogey Avoidance rate is 20.00%.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Sargent as of the start of the Sanderson Farms Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

