Gordon Sargent betting profile: Sanderson Farms Championship

Gordon Sargent is set to tee off at The Country Club of Jackson from Oct. 2-5 for the 2025 Sanderson Farms Championship. This marks Sargent's first appearance in the tournament in the past five years.
At the Sanderson Farms Championship
- This is Sargent's first time competing in the Sanderson Farms Championship in the past five years.
- Kevin Yu won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 23-under.
Sargent's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Sept. 14, 2025
|Procore Championship
|MC
|74-73
|+3
|--
|Aug. 3, 2025
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|72-69
|+1
|--
|July 27, 2025
|3M Open
|MC
|73-70
|+1
|--
|July 13, 2025
|ISCO Championship
|T24
|67-73-72-66
|-2
|21.622
|July 6, 2025
|John Deere Classic
|62
|70-67-76-69
|-2
|4.600
|June 29, 2025
|Rocket Classic
|T67
|71-66-73-70
|-8
|3.150
|June 8, 2025
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|71-68
|-1
|--
|July 21, 2024
|The Open Championship
|MC
|80-75
|+13
|--
|June 16, 2024
|U.S. Open
|MC
|73-78
|+11
|--
Sargent's recent performances
- Sargent's best finish in his last ten appearances was a tie for 24th at the ISCO Championship, where he finished 2-under.
- He has an average of -0.310 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- Sargent has an average of 0.366 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- He has averaged -0.691 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Sargent's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-0.412
|-0.310
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-0.567
|-0.524
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-0.253
|-0.223
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|0.650
|0.366
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-0.583
|-0.691
Sargent's advanced stats and rankings
- Sargent has averaged 335.2 yards in Driving Distance this season.
- His Greens in Regulation Percentage stands at 63.33% for the 2025 season.
- On the greens, Sargent has posted a Strokes Gained: Putting average of 0.650 this season, with a Putts Per Round average of 28.60.
- Sargent has accumulated 29 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 205th on TOUR.
- His Par Breakers percentage is 22.78% for the 2025 season, while his Bogey Avoidance rate is 20.00%.
All stats in this article are accurate for Sargent as of the start of the Sanderson Farms Championship.
