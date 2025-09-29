Garrick Higgo betting profile: Sanderson Farms Championship
Garrick Higgo returns to the Sanderson Farms Championship, set to tee off at The Country Club of Jackson from Oct. 2-5, 2025. Higgo looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he missed the cut.
Higgo's recent history at the Sanderson Farms Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|MC
|74-67
|-3
|2023
|3
|70-66-68-68
|-16
At the Sanderson Farms Championship
- In Higgo's most recent appearance at the Sanderson Farms Championship, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 3-under.
- Higgo's best finish at this event came in 2023, when he finished third at 16-under.
- Kevin Yu won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 23-under.
Higgo's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Sept. 14, 2025
|Procore Championship
|T7
|69-68-66-71
|-14
|--
|Aug. 3, 2025
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|67-72
|-1
|--
|July 27, 2025
|3M Open
|T39
|68-67-70-67
|-12
|15.000
|July 6, 2025
|John Deere Classic
|T27
|67-70-69-66
|-12
|30.250
|June 29, 2025
|Rocket Classic
|MC
|69-70
|-5
|--
|May 18, 2025
|PGA Championship
|T55
|69-69-71-80
|+5
|10.500
|May 11, 2025
|Truist Championship
|68
|68-70-77-71
|+6
|6.250
|April 27, 2025
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|64-74
|-6
|--
|April 20, 2025
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|1
|64-68-70-72
|-14
|300.000
|March 9, 2025
|Puerto Rico Open
|T12
|66-69-67-70
|-16
|32.250
Higgo's recent performances
- Higgo has finished in the top 20 three times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Corales Puntacana Championship, where he finished first with a score of 14-under.
- Higgo has an average of 0.164 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.877 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Higgo has averaged 1.136 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Higgo's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|0.069
|0.164
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-0.346
|-0.095
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|0.042
|0.189
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|0.616
|0.877
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|0.380
|1.136
Higgo's advanced stats and rankings
- Higgo has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.069 this season, while his average Driving Distance is 313.7 yards.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Higgo is sporting a -0.346 mark. He has a 69.91% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Higgo has delivered a 0.616 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. In addition, he has a Putts Per Round average of 28.89, and he is breaking par 25.31% of the time.
- Higgo currently ranks 99th in FedExCup Regular Season points with 406 points.
All stats in this article are accurate for Higgo as of the start of the Sanderson Farms Championship.
