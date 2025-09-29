PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
Garrick Higgo betting profile: Sanderson Farms Championship

Detailed view of The PGA TOUR flag during the second round of the Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament at Landings Club-Marshwood Course on November 6, 2022 in Savannah, Georgia. (Andrew Wevers/PGA TOUR)

    Garrick Higgo returns to the Sanderson Farms Championship, set to tee off at The Country Club of Jackson from Oct. 2-5, 2025. Higgo looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he missed the cut.

    Higgo's recent history at the Sanderson Farms Championship

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024MC74-67-3
    2023370-66-68-68-16

    At the Sanderson Farms Championship

    • In Higgo's most recent appearance at the Sanderson Farms Championship, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 3-under.
    • Higgo's best finish at this event came in 2023, when he finished third at 16-under.
    • Kevin Yu won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 23-under.

    Higgo's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Sept. 14, 2025Procore ChampionshipT769-68-66-71-14--
    Aug. 3, 2025Wyndham ChampionshipMC67-72-1--
    July 27, 20253M OpenT3968-67-70-67-1215.000
    July 6, 2025John Deere ClassicT2767-70-69-66-1230.250
    June 29, 2025Rocket ClassicMC69-70-5--
    May 18, 2025PGA ChampionshipT5569-69-71-80+510.500
    May 11, 2025Truist Championship6868-70-77-71+66.250
    April 27, 2025Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC64-74-6--
    April 20, 2025Corales Puntacana Championship164-68-70-72-14300.000
    March 9, 2025Puerto Rico OpenT1266-69-67-70-1632.250

    Higgo's recent performances

    • Higgo has finished in the top 20 three times over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Corales Puntacana Championship, where he finished first with a score of 14-under.
    • Higgo has an average of 0.164 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.877 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Higgo has averaged 1.136 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Higgo's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee-0.0690.164
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green--0.346-0.095
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green-0.0420.189
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting-0.6160.877
    Average Strokes Gained: Total-0.3801.136

    Higgo's advanced stats and rankings

    • Higgo has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.069 this season, while his average Driving Distance is 313.7 yards.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Higgo is sporting a -0.346 mark. He has a 69.91% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Higgo has delivered a 0.616 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. In addition, he has a Putts Per Round average of 28.89, and he is breaking par 25.31% of the time.
    • Higgo currently ranks 99th in FedExCup Regular Season points with 406 points.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Higgo as of the start of the Sanderson Farms Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

