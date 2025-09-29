Frankie Capan III betting profile: Sanderson Farms Championship
Frankie Capan III of the United States plays his shot from the 11th tee during the second round of the Wyndham Championship 2025 at Sedgefield Country Club on August 01, 2025 in Greensboro, North Carolina. (Johnnie Izquierdo/Getty Images)
Frankie Capan III is set to tee off at The Country Club of Jackson from Oct. 2-5 in the 2025 Sanderson Farms Championship. This marks Capan's first appearance in the tournament in the past five years.
Latest odds for Capan at the Sanderson Farms Championship.
At the Sanderson Farms Championship
- This is Capan's first time competing in the Sanderson Farms Championship in the past five years.
- Kevin Yu won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 23-under.
Capan's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Sept. 14, 2025
|Procore Championship
|MC
|75-74
|+5
|--
|Aug. 3, 2025
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|67-73
|E
|--
|July 27, 2025
|3M Open
|W/D
|78
|+7
|--
|July 13, 2025
|ISCO Championship
|T45
|68-73-71-70
|+2
|6.378
|July 6, 2025
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|74-73
|+5
|--
|June 29, 2025
|Rocket Classic
|MC
|73-73
|+2
|--
|June 8, 2025
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|72-72
|+4
|--
|May 25, 2025
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|T77
|69-70-73-76
|+8
|2.250
|May 11, 2025
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|71-70
|-1
|--
|May 4, 2025
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|73-70
|+1
|--
Capan's recent performances
- Capan had his best finish at the ISCO Championship, where he finished tied for 45th with a score of 2-over.
- Capan has an average of -1.123 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.980 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Capan has averaged -1.294 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Capan's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|164
|-1.205
|-1.123
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|161
|-0.764
|-0.827
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|116
|-0.093
|-0.325
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|21
|0.373
|0.980
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|165
|-1.690
|-1.294
Capan's advanced stats and rankings
- Capan has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -1.205 (164th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 303.3 yards ranks 85th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Capan has sported a -0.764 mark that ranks 161st on TOUR. He ranks 165th with a 58.18% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Capan has delivered a 0.373 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 21st on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 18th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.38, and he ranks 165th by breaking par 18.45% of the time.
- Capan has accumulated 191 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 154th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Capan as of the start of the Sanderson Farms Championship.
